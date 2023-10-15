Minecraft Trial Chambers: New blocks, features & everything we know

As announced in Minecraft Live 2023, an exciting new feature is coming to Minecraft in the form of Trial Chambers. So, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Minecraft Chambers feature.

Minecraft is an exploration game, fit with all the blocks, mobs, and creatures you’ll need to create your own adventure and build your own structures. The 1.20 update enhanced all those core values, adding new biomes to build in, blocks to create with, and mobs to ride. Now, the 1.21 update brings that focus onto combat, tinkering, and more risky exploration.

The first feature announced for the 1.21 update is Trial Chambers, an explorative challenge where combat, adventure, and teamwork are key to your survival. Here’s everything we know about the new feature.

What are Minecraft Trial Chambers?

Mojang

As revealed in Minecraft Live, the Minecraft Trail Chambers are hidden structures that contain a series of combat and exploration-based challenges.

Inside these structures are a variety of different rooms to explore, with some leading to supply chests, and others leading to some more deadly results.

Trial Spawners

Inside some rooms will be Trial Spawners, which act as different blocks to the traditional spawners many are used to. Instead of releasing endless creatures, these have a set amount, which differs depending on how many players are in your server. All you need to do is defeat those monsters and the spawner will reward all players handsomely. They’re also repeatable, so no need to destroy them.

New mob: The Breeze

Other rooms will have similar spawners but will house a mob a little more intimidating than your average skeleton. These new mobs are called The Breeze and will be able to attack you using the wind. Not all attacks will hurt, and some can open trapdoors, press buttons, and cause a little chaos, so watching your surroundings is imperative.

New blocks

Inside the Minecraft Trial Chambers are brand new, more industrial blocks. Not all blocks were revealed during Minecraft Live but we were given a taste of what’s to come.

Players can expect to see new copper lights, which you can make brighter by using an axe to scrape off the oxidization. Then, there were new grates and riveted blocks, giving players the chance to make some fantastic industrial builds soon.

Currently, there’s no specific release date for the Trial Chambers, but it was revealed that players can enjoy them through the game’s beta in a few weeks.

