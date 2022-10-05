All Minecraft Live 2022 mobs you can vote for: Sniffler & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

One of the most highly anticipated aspects of Minecraft Live is the mob votes, so we’ve compiled all of the mobs you can vote for in Minecraft Live 2022 in order to choose your favorite.

Minecraft Live is often full to the brim with announcements and potential changes to the game that fans know and love — however, there is one event that every Minecraft fan looks forward to: The yearly mob vote. This mob vote allows the Minecraft community to select from three mobs to decide which creature will be added in the next update.

With this year’s Minecraft Live coming on October 15, 2022, the mobs are beginning to be announced, and more information is being made available regularly. So, here’s everything you need to know about the mobs that have been announced so far in Minecraft Live and how to vote for them.

All Minecraft Live 2022 mobs revealed so far: Sniffler & more

Sniffler

The Sniffler is the first mob to be fully announced for the Minecraft Live mob vote. It’s found inside ancient eggs in the Underwater Ruins and can be picked up and hatched on the surface.

The Snifflers essentially dig their heads into the ground and find seeds for you, although these seeds are unlike any other. It’s been hinted at by Minecraft’s Sniffler video that the mob will introduce new, unique plants for you to enjoy and grow if you vote for this adorable ancient creature.

Mob #2

While this mob doesn’t have a name yet, the announcement of the Mob votes has given players a brief insight into what it may be.

We know that one of the three mobs will come from the Mines. It was mentioned that it ‘watched’ people in the caves, and so it could be linked to a hostile mob or rather one that seemingly spies on people mining.

Mob #3

The third mob that is yet to be announced has a relatively small description, meaning that much about this mob is still unknown.

What we do know is that this mob tends to steal hats. It could be a thief that steals your items if you’re not careful, a chaotic mob that just aims to get in the way, or potentially a Racoon due to their recent description as Trash Bandits, referencing the black ‘mask’ on their faces.

How to vote for mobs in Minecraft Live

To vote, you’ll need to wait until October 14, 2022 — one day before the official Minecraft Live event.

On that day, a special Bedrock server will open for you to head into and cast your vote.

for you to head into and cast your vote. Alternatively, if you don’t have access to Bedrock, alternatively, you’ll be able to cast your decision on the Minecraft launcher or Minecraft website.

So, there you have it – those are all the mobs we know about that you’ll be able to choose from in Minecraft Live. Make sure to check back soon, as we’ll continue to update you with more details as they’re released.

