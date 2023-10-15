Minecraft Live 2023 was filled with exciting new content for the game’s upcoming 1.21 update. So, here’s everything announced in this year’s livestream.

Minecraft Live is a key event in the Minecraft calendar. It’s a time when Mojang and the community come together to celebrate the game and its future updates. For Minecraft Live 2023, it’s all about the 1.21 update and what it will bring to fans.

Naturally, Minecraft Live was filled with exciting features, from the slightly controversial Mob Vote to the new Trial Chambers. So, if you want to be entirely caught up with the happenings of Minecraft, here’s everything announced in Minecraft Live 2023.

Minecraft Live Mob Vote results

Mojang

With the choice between the Penguin, Crab, or Armadillo, it was a tricky selection to make. However, the community has decided that the Armadillo will be the mob to arrive in the 1.21 Minecraft update.

This new creature will bring special scutes to the game, add wolf armor to your favorite pets, and appear in the Savannah biome.

Minecraft Legends was far from ignored in Minecraft Live 2023, as a major update will come to the game soon.

The update includes new allies to fight with and ride into battle on, some exciting customizable adventures, and a brand new enemy to battle. You can find out more about the update in our guide.

Minecraft Star Wars Path of the Jedi DLC

A few new DLCs will soon arrive in Minecraft, focusing on the beloved Star Wars franchise. The Minecraft Star Wars Path of the Jedi DLC will let you play as a Padawan training to be a Jedi.

In the DLC, you’ll meet some pretty famous faces, from Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, and so many more. We don’t have a release date for this DLC but check back as soon as we update this article as one is announced.

Trial Chambers

Mojang

While not much was announced about the 1.21 update, one key feature was revealed. Along with an explanation regarding the update’s focus on combat, adventure, and tinkering, a brand new trial was added as Trial Chambers.

These Trial Chambers will bring a new element of combat, including additional Copper blocks, mobs, and so much more. You can learn more about this feature in our guide.

So, there you have it, everything announced in Minecraft Live 2023. While waiting for the Minecraft 1.21 update, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

