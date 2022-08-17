How to teleport in Minecraft to players, biomes, and co-ordinates

Teleporting in Minecraft is a quick way to get somewhere safe or to a place without needing to travel through the world. Here’s how to do it.

Although Minecraft is the kind of game where you can pretty much do anything you want, the base game doesn’t really come with teleportation. To even consider this action, you’ll need to enable cheats in whatever Minecraft world you want to teleport in.

However, once you’ve done that you’re able to get from point A to point B without too much effort. It will allow you to teleport to coordinates, players, and biomes. The only issue, it’s not as simple as just pressing a button. You need to get the cheat perfect before activating or it just won’t work. Here’s how to teleport in Minecraft.

How to teleport to coordinates in Minecraft

Teleporting to certain coordinates requires both knowing the coordinates and knowing the command needed to get you there.

To find your coordinates in Minecraft you will need to head to the settings and toggle on Show Coordinates if you’re on a console. Or, if you’re on a PC, press F3 and it will come up on the side of the screen.

Next, make a note of the coordinates you want to teleport to, open the text chat, and type in this:

/tp (x Coordinates) (Y Coordinates) (Z Coordinates)

An example of this would be /tp -64 71 21

Mojang Be sure to put the Coordinates in correctly or you may end up somewhere completely different!

How to teleport to a player in Minecraft

Teleporting to another player works in a similar way but can get relatively frustrating if the player in question has a difficult username.

All you’ll need to do is use the same /tp command but this time word it like this:

/tp (username)

This will teleport you to that player. Alternatively, if you want to teleport that player to specific coordinates you can use the same command and add the coordinates at the end.

How to teleport to a biome in Minecraft

Unlike the other teleporting techniques, this one is a little tougher to do and more long-winded. First, you’ll need to locate the biome you want to get to. This can be done by typing a command like this:

/locate biome (press space and select the biome from the list)

Mojang Once selecting a biome the game will give you the nearest coordinates for that location.

After you’ve located the biome you want, all you need to do is put in the coordinates shown by the game and teleport there.

That’s how you can teleport around the world of Minecraft using cheat commands. Be sure to check out our Minecraft hub for more guides and news. In the meantime, why not try out some of these?

