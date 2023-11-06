Everything in Marvel Snap Higher, Further, Faster season update: Release date, new cards, more

Marvel Snap’s November 2023 season Higher, Further, Faster brings with it four new cards, two locations, and more. Learn everything about Marvel Snap’s November season right here.

With The Marvels set to hit screens on November 10, Marvel Snap is once again aligning with MCU releases with a Ms. Marvel-focused season titled Higher, Further, Faster.

While the movie is expected to be a “flop,” this season seems to be anything but that with the introduction of four exciting cards and two game-changing locations.

Article continues after ad

Read all about Marvel Snap’s Higher, Further, Faster season here to learn about dates, prices, cards, locations, and more.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Second Dinner Ms. Marvel’s Rian Gonzales variant will be available in Marvel Snap on release

The new Marvel Snap season will commence on November 7, 2023, and run through to December 5, 2023.

The Marvel Snap Premium Season Pass is available for $9.99 and gives access to the premium reward track, enabling players to complete objectives to unlock all rewards.

Players seeking to skip a few levels can do so by purchasing the Premium+ Season Pass at the price of $14.99, which allows players to skip the first ten tiers.

Article continues after ad

Players can still unlock free rewards throughout the Higher, Further, Faster season, even without purchasing any of the Premium options.

Marvel Snap Higher, Further, Faster season new cards

Second Dinner Gladiator and Annihilus join Marvel Snap in November

As always, the new Marvel Snap season will feature four new cards with unique abilities. Ms. Marvel is the featured card of November and will be available to those who purchase the Season Pass.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

All other cards will become available via Spotlight Caches throughout November, with Gladiator entering the game on November 15, Annihilus stepping into Marvel Snap on November 22, and Martyr arriving on November 29.

Article continues after ad

Find out more about each of these cards below:

Ms. Marvel

Cost: 4

4 Power: 5

Ongoing: Adjacent locations where your cards have unique Costs have +5 Power.

Gladiator

Cost: 3

3 Power: 7

On Reveal: Add a card from your opponent’s deck to their side of this location. If it has less Power, destroy it.

Annihilus

Cost: 5

Power: 7

On Reveal: Your cards with 0 or less Power switch sides. Destroy those that can’t.

Martyr

Cost: 1

Power: 4

At the end of the game, move to a location that LOSES you the game. (if possible)

Marvel Snap Higher, Further, Faster season new locations

November’s Higher, Further, Faster season also introduces two brand-new locations that are sure to shake up gameplay at all levels.

Noor Dimension

After you play a card here, add a Djinn to your hand.

Djinn is a 0-Cost, 1-Power card with an On-Reveal effect: Next turn, you get +2 Energy.

Tarnax IV

After you play a card here, transform it into another card of the same Cost.

That’s all of the cards and locations coming to Marvel Snap in November throughout the Higher, Faster, Further season.

While you’re here, check out our best deck guides for recent Marvel Snap cards here: Ms. Marvel Werewolf By Night | Black Knight | Man-Thing | Elsa Bloodstone | Mobius M. Mobius | Ravonna Renslayer | Alioth | Loki | Silver Samurai | X-23 | Daken | Mirage | Legion | Echo | Jean Grey | Phoenix Force

Article continues after ad