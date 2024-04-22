Deadpool 3 could give the MCU the Kang it deserves

Marvel has a Kang problem, but Deadpool 3 might offer an easy fix to their conundrum.

Anyone who’s been paying close attention to the MCU knows that Marvel Studios is in a bit of a jam. For years, the superhero studio seemed utterly untouchable, but after the incredible success of the Infinity Saga, their attempts to launch the Multiverse Saga have been shakier than a caffeinated squirrel.

There’s been a string of middling movies and, even worse, diminishing box-office returns. Yes, there have been some gems like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, but for the most part, Marvel’s Phases 4 and 5 have been met with a collective ‘meh’ from fans.

From bad to worse…

To make matters worse, they had big plans for the villain Kang the Conqueror, who was set to be the next Thanos in all the upcoming Marvel movies. Those plans were ruined when Jonathan Majors, who played Kang, was arrested for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend and found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment.

Disney dropped Majors after his conviction, and consequently, the next big Avengers film, which was titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, had to pivot hard. It’s been reported (but not confirmed) that internally, Disney has started referring to the film as Avengers 5, which suggests Marvel has dropped the character entirely.

Indeed, in the Loki Season 2 finale, we learn that the TVA deals with Kang variants that crop up, conveniently removing the character from the ongoing narrative. But honestly, I think this is a mistake because a Kang is waiting in the wings already, who could easily take center stage.

Will the real Kang please stand up

Ravonna Renslayer, the TVA’s austere judge, could easily step into Kang’s purple boots. Just like Kang, she’s a master of time travel, ambitious, and dedicated to furthering her own agenda. What’s more, in the comics, Renslayer took Kang’s identity, so there’s even precedent in the source material.

Of course, if you’re up to date on your MCU lore, you’ll know there’s a pretty big problem with Renslayer becoming Kang: she’s dead. Well, not dead, but the last time we saw her, she was trapped in The Void facing down Alioth — a sentient cloud with a bad habit of erasing everything it finds.

So how could she return? Well, that’s where Deadpool 3 comes in. We saw, in the new trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine, that Logan and Wade will somehow get trapped in The Void themselves, and they’re not alone. There are civilizations who’ve avoided Alioth’s wrath and are barely managing to eke out an existence in the wasteland of the forgotten. Who’s to say Renslayer died? Maybe she’s waiting for her moment to strike.

Bringing back Ravonna would have two benefits. First of all, we’d get to see more of the sensational Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and secondly, it’d give us a Kang worthy of the Avengers’ attention without any of Majors’ baggage.

