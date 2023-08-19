Madden 24: Which Headliners Front Page player should you pick?

MUT players in Madden 24 can get an upgradable Front Page player in the Headliners Field Pass. But which player should Madden players target?

At Level 2 of the MUT 24 Headliners Field Pass, Madden players can unlock a 79 OVR Front Page player pack.

Individuals can choose one of eight different Front Page players. Then, they can power that card up to 85 OVR with Tokens.

Here’s a breakdown of which athlete should be the play here.

Electronic Arts

Which Headliners Front Page player should be targeted?

Out of all the potential Madden 24 Headliners Front Page Players, Ravens TE Isaiah Likely would be the ideal pick.

Article continues after ad

Before we get into why, let’s first take a look at all the players obtainable from the pack:

Article continues after ad

CB Cobie Durant (Rams)

FS Reed Blankenship (Eagles)

HB Javonte Williams (Broncos)

LE Drake Jackson (49ers)

MLB Kaden Ellis (Falcons, Saints)

RG Alijah Vera-Tucker (Jets)

TE Isaiah Likely (Ravens)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Giants)

You can upgrade all 79 OVR cards with Front Page Tokens. Team chemistries are thanks to MUT.gg.

Likely’s stats and large presence out on the football field make the Ravens’ tight end a strong target that can get open and reel in high balls. And, we should point out that among all the Front Page Token players, Likely does have the highest Global Usage rate.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

While Likely might not be as powerful as Donald Parham Jr. was in MUT 23, this Headliners card can still do damage.

For those who are set at the tight end position, WR Wan’Dale Robinson and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker — the latter of whom has the second-highest Global Usage among Front Page Players — are other targets to consider.

Article continues after ad

Electronic Arts

How to get Front Page Tokens in Madden 24

You can earn Madden 24 Front Page Tokens by making progress in the Headliners Field Pass.

Individuals need four Front Page Tokens to power up a player to 85 OVR. Tokens can be found at Levels 2, 6, 10, and 14.

Article continues after ad

In order to make progress in the Headliners Field Pass, make sure to complete Headliners challenges, Headliners set, play House Rules, and win H2H and Solo Battles games with a Headliners player in the lineup.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s Madden 24 coverage.

How to celebrate in Madden 24 | Fastest players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 PC requirements | Best teams in Madden 24 | Best players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 soundtrack | How to do a lob pass in Madden 24 | All NFL Combine Interview Answers in Superstar Mode | All Relocation Team options in Franchise Mode | How to get Twitch drops in Madden 24 | How to do the Griddy in Madden 24

Article continues after ad