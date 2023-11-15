Madden 24 MUT Season 3: Michael Vick, Barry Sanders, more
Here’s an overview of Madden 24 MUT Season 3, which includes a number of high-rated cards and the return of the ultimate Madden cheat code, Michael Vick.
It’s been 20 years since the release of Madden 04. EA Sports has paid tribute to the iconic game in the Madden 24 franchise, with the release of MUT Season 3.
The premier reward for Season 3 is a fully upgraded 93 OVR Michael Vick with 94 Speed and his own X-Factor that pays tribute to his legendary status in the franchise.
Here’s a look at how Madden 24 players can upgrade Vick, plus all the other rewards for Season 3.
Contents
- Season 3 Field Pass Rewards
- How to make progress in Season 3
- How to upgrade Michael Vick and other Season 3 players
Season 3 Field Pass Rewards
These are the rewards in Season 3 of Madden 24 Field Pass.
|LEVEL RANK
|REWARD
|XP REQUIREMENT
|2
|Gold Player Pack
|10,000
|3
|10,000 Coins
|20,000
|4
|Gold Player Pack
|30,000
|5
|88 OVR BND Ted Hendricks
|40,000
|6
|10,000 Coins
|50,000
|7
|Random Strategy Item
|62,000
|8
|Playmaker Pack
|74,000
|9
|10,000 Coins
|86,000
|10
|Michael Vick Upgrade Token
|98,000
|11
|Gold Player Pack
|110,000
|12
|10,000 Coins
|125,000
|13
|Season 3 Uniform Pack 1
|140,000
|14
|Max Fantasy Pack
|155,000
|15
|90 OVR BND Barry Sanders
|170,000
|16
|10,000 Coins
|185,000
|17
|Random Strategy Item
|202,500
|18
|Playmaker Pack
|220,000
|19
|10,000 Coins
|237,500
|20
|Michael Vick Upgrade Token
|255,000
|21
|Season 3 Uniform Pack 2
|272,500
|22
|Random Strategy Item
|292,500
|23
|Max Fantasy Pack
|312,500
|24
|10,000 Coins
|332,500
|25
|Ted Hendricks Upgrade Token
|352,500
|26
|Playmaker Pack
|372,500
|27
|10,000 Coins
|395,000
|28
|Pro Playmaker Pack
|417,500
|29
|10,000 Coins
|440,000
|30
|Michael Vick Upgrade Token
|462,500
|31
|10,000 Coins
|487,500
|32
|Max Fantasy Pack
|512,500
|33
|10,000 Coins
|537,500
|34
|Season 3 Uniform Pack 3
|562,500
|35
|91 OVR BND Darren Woodson
|590,000
|36
|10,000 Coins
|617,500
|37
|Max Fantasy Pack
|645,000
|38
|10,000 Coins
|672,500
|39
|Star Elite Pack
|702,500
|40
|Michael Vick Upgrade Token
|732,500
|41
|10,000 Coins
|762,500
|42
|Pro Max Playmaker Pack
|792,500
|43
|10,000 Coins
|825,000
|44
|Pro Playmaker Pack
|857,000
|45
|92 OVR BND Bruce Matthews
|890,000
|46
|10,000 Coins
|922,500
|47
|Star Elite Pack
|957,500
|48
|10,000 Coins
|992,500
|49
|Pro Playmaker Pack
|1,027,500
|50
|Michael Vick Upgrade Token
|1,062,500
|51
|20,000 Coins
|1,112,500
|52
|Season 4 XP Collectible (20,000 XP)
|1,162,500
|53
|Star Elite Pack
|1,212,500
|54
|20,000 Coins
|1,262,500
|55
|Barry Sanders or Ted Hendricks Upgrade Token
|1,312,500
|56
|20,000 Coins
|1,362,500
|57
|Season 3 Epic Strategy Item Fantasy Pack
|1,412,500
|58
|Star Elite Pack
|1,462,500
|59
|20,000 Coins
|1,512,500
|60
|Triumph Elite Pack
|1,562,500
There are a number of high-end account-bound cards that can be obtained in this path, including 88 OVR Ted Hendricks, 90 OVR Travis Kelce, and 92 OVR Bruce Matthews.
How to make progress in Season 3 Field Pass
Madden 24 players can make progress in Season 3 of Field Pass simply by playing online or through single-player challenges.
There are a series of MUT Objectives that can be done to make progress towards Field Pass. Here’s a look at those.
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 50+ Days (155,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 2+ Days (10,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 5+ Days (10,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 10+ Days (15,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 15+ Days (15,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 20+ Days (15,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 25+ Days (20,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 30+ Days (20,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 40+ Days (25,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 50+ Days (25,000 Season XP)
Those who acquired a Season 3 XP Collectible in Season 2 can use it for the XP Exchange Set.
Additionally, EA will add several Daily and Weekly objectives that can be completed for XP.
How to upgrade Michael Vick and Season 3 Field Pass players
At the beginning of Madden 24 Season 3 Field Pass, MUT players received an 85 OVR card of former NFL star and Madden 04 cover athlete Michael Vick that can be found in the S3 Welcome Pack.
This Vick will have access to a new ability called Backyard QB, which gives players access to four additional hot routes during pre-play adjustments and receives more immediate reactions from receivers. In addition, the ’04 Vick X-Factor will give the card improved scrambling speed when the player gets at least one rushing yard eight times.
That Vick, along with Ted Hendricks and Barry Sanders, can be upgraded through the Tokens found within the Season 3 XP path.
Upon unlocking a token, go to the card’s profile. Find the ‘Upgrades’ tab, then plug the token along with the required Training under the ‘Total Cost’ section of the card.
Season 3 of MUT Field Pass will expire on January 10, 2024.
