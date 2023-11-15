GamingMadden

Madden 24 MUT Season 3: Michael Vick, Barry Sanders, more

Michael Vick from Madden 24EA Sports

Here’s an overview of Madden 24 MUT Season 3, which includes a number of high-rated cards and the return of the ultimate Madden cheat code, Michael Vick.

It’s been 20 years since the release of Madden 04. EA Sports has paid tribute to the iconic game in the Madden 24 franchise, with the release of MUT Season 3.

The premier reward for Season 3 is a fully upgraded 93 OVR Michael Vick with 94 Speed and his own X-Factor that pays tribute to his legendary status in the franchise.

Here’s a look at how Madden 24 players can upgrade Vick, plus all the other rewards for Season 3.

Contents

Madden 24 MUT Season 3 reward path

Season 3 Field Pass Rewards

These are the rewards in Season 3 of Madden 24 Field Pass.

LEVEL RANKREWARDXP REQUIREMENT
2Gold Player Pack10,000
310,000 Coins20,000
4Gold Player Pack30,000
588 OVR BND Ted Hendricks40,000
610,000 Coins50,000
7Random Strategy Item62,000
8Playmaker Pack74,000
910,000 Coins86,000
10Michael Vick Upgrade Token98,000
11Gold Player Pack110,000
1210,000 Coins125,000
13Season 3 Uniform Pack 1140,000
14Max Fantasy Pack155,000
1590 OVR BND Barry Sanders170,000
1610,000 Coins185,000
17Random Strategy Item202,500
18Playmaker Pack220,000
1910,000 Coins237,500
20Michael Vick Upgrade Token255,000
21Season 3 Uniform Pack 2272,500
22Random Strategy Item292,500
23Max Fantasy Pack312,500
2410,000 Coins332,500
25Ted Hendricks Upgrade Token352,500
26Playmaker Pack372,500
2710,000 Coins395,000
28Pro Playmaker Pack417,500
2910,000 Coins440,000
30Michael Vick Upgrade Token462,500
3110,000 Coins487,500
32Max Fantasy Pack512,500
3310,000 Coins537,500
34Season 3 Uniform Pack 3562,500
3591 OVR BND Darren Woodson590,000
3610,000 Coins617,500
37Max Fantasy Pack645,000
3810,000 Coins672,500
39Star Elite Pack702,500
40Michael Vick Upgrade Token732,500
4110,000 Coins762,500
42Pro Max Playmaker Pack792,500
4310,000 Coins825,000
44Pro Playmaker Pack857,000
4592 OVR BND Bruce Matthews890,000
4610,000 Coins922,500
47Star Elite Pack957,500
4810,000 Coins992,500
49Pro Playmaker Pack1,027,500
50Michael Vick Upgrade Token1,062,500
5120,000 Coins1,112,500
52Season 4 XP Collectible (20,000 XP)1,162,500
53Star Elite Pack1,212,500
5420,000 Coins1,262,500
55Barry Sanders or Ted Hendricks Upgrade Token1,312,500
5620,000 Coins1,362,500
57Season 3 Epic Strategy Item Fantasy Pack1,412,500
58Star Elite Pack1,462,500
5920,000 Coins1,512,500
60Triumph Elite Pack1,562,500

There are a number of high-end account-bound cards that can be obtained in this path, including 88 OVR Ted Hendricks, 90 OVR Travis Kelce, and 92 OVR Bruce Matthews.

How to make progress in Season 3 Field Pass

Madden 24 players can make progress in Season 3 of Field Pass simply by playing online or through single-player challenges.

There are a series of MUT Objectives that can be done to make progress towards Field Pass. Here’s a look at those.

  • Complete All Daily Objectives for 50+ Days (155,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 2+ Days (10,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 5+ Days (10,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 10+ Days (15,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 15+ Days (15,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 20+ Days (15,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 25+ Days (20,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 30+ Days (20,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 40+ Days (25,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 50+ Days (25,000 Season XP)

Those who acquired a Season 3 XP Collectible in Season 2 can use it for the XP Exchange Set.

Additionally, EA will add several Daily and Weekly objectives that can be completed for XP.

Madden 24 S3 Michael VickEA Sports

How to upgrade Michael Vick and Season 3 Field Pass players

At the beginning of Madden 24 Season 3 Field Pass, MUT players received an 85 OVR card of former NFL star and Madden 04 cover athlete Michael Vick that can be found in the S3 Welcome Pack.

This Vick will have access to a new ability called Backyard QB, which gives players access to four additional hot routes during pre-play adjustments and receives more immediate reactions from receivers. In addition, the ’04 Vick X-Factor will give the card improved scrambling speed when the player gets at least one rushing yard eight times.

That Vick, along with Ted Hendricks and Barry Sanders, can be upgraded through the Tokens found within the Season 3 XP path.

Upon unlocking a token, go to the card’s profile. Find the ‘Upgrades’ tab, then plug the token along with the required Training under the ‘Total Cost’ section of the card.

Season 3 of MUT Field Pass will expire on January 10, 2024.

