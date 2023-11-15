Madden 24 MUT Season 3: Michael Vick, Barry Sanders, more

Here’s an overview of Madden 24 MUT Season 3, which includes a number of high-rated cards and the return of the ultimate Madden cheat code, Michael Vick.

It’s been 20 years since the release of Madden 04. EA Sports has paid tribute to the iconic game in the Madden 24 franchise, with the release of MUT Season 3.

The premier reward for Season 3 is a fully upgraded 93 OVR Michael Vick with 94 Speed and his own X-Factor that pays tribute to his legendary status in the franchise.

Here’s a look at how Madden 24 players can upgrade Vick, plus all the other rewards for Season 3.

Contents

Season 3 Field Pass Rewards

These are the rewards in Season 3 of Madden 24 Field Pass.

LEVEL RANK REWARD XP REQUIREMENT 2 Gold Player Pack 10,000 3 10,000 Coins 20,000 4 Gold Player Pack 30,000 5 88 OVR BND Ted Hendricks 40,000 6 10,000 Coins 50,000 7 Random Strategy Item 62,000 8 Playmaker Pack 74,000 9 10,000 Coins 86,000 10 Michael Vick Upgrade Token 98,000 11 Gold Player Pack 110,000 12 10,000 Coins 125,000 13 Season 3 Uniform Pack 1 140,000 14 Max Fantasy Pack 155,000 15 90 OVR BND Barry Sanders 170,000 16 10,000 Coins 185,000 17 Random Strategy Item 202,500 18 Playmaker Pack 220,000 19 10,000 Coins 237,500 20 Michael Vick Upgrade Token 255,000 21 Season 3 Uniform Pack 2 272,500 22 Random Strategy Item 292,500 23 Max Fantasy Pack 312,500 24 10,000 Coins 332,500 25 Ted Hendricks Upgrade Token 352,500 26 Playmaker Pack 372,500 27 10,000 Coins 395,000 28 Pro Playmaker Pack 417,500 29 10,000 Coins 440,000 30 Michael Vick Upgrade Token 462,500 31 10,000 Coins 487,500 32 Max Fantasy Pack 512,500 33 10,000 Coins 537,500 34 Season 3 Uniform Pack 3 562,500 35 91 OVR BND Darren Woodson 590,000 36 10,000 Coins 617,500 37 Max Fantasy Pack 645,000 38 10,000 Coins 672,500 39 Star Elite Pack 702,500 40 Michael Vick Upgrade Token 732,500 41 10,000 Coins 762,500 42 Pro Max Playmaker Pack 792,500 43 10,000 Coins 825,000 44 Pro Playmaker Pack 857,000 45 92 OVR BND Bruce Matthews 890,000 46 10,000 Coins 922,500 47 Star Elite Pack 957,500 48 10,000 Coins 992,500 49 Pro Playmaker Pack 1,027,500 50 Michael Vick Upgrade Token 1,062,500 51 20,000 Coins 1,112,500 52 Season 4 XP Collectible (20,000 XP) 1,162,500 53 Star Elite Pack 1,212,500 54 20,000 Coins 1,262,500 55 Barry Sanders or Ted Hendricks Upgrade Token 1,312,500 56 20,000 Coins 1,362,500 57 Season 3 Epic Strategy Item Fantasy Pack 1,412,500 58 Star Elite Pack 1,462,500 59 20,000 Coins 1,512,500 60 Triumph Elite Pack 1,562,500

There are a number of high-end account-bound cards that can be obtained in this path, including 88 OVR Ted Hendricks, 90 OVR Travis Kelce, and 92 OVR Bruce Matthews.

How to make progress in Season 3 Field Pass

Madden 24 players can make progress in Season 3 of Field Pass simply by playing online or through single-player challenges.

There are a series of MUT Objectives that can be done to make progress towards Field Pass. Here’s a look at those.

Complete All Daily Objectives for 50+ Days (155,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 2+ Days (10,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 5+ Days (10,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 10+ Days (15,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 15+ Days (15,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 20+ Days (15,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 25+ Days (20,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 30+ Days (20,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 40+ Days (25,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 50+ Days (25,000 Season XP)

(155,000 Season XP)

Those who acquired a Season 3 XP Collectible in Season 2 can use it for the XP Exchange Set.

Additionally, EA will add several Daily and Weekly objectives that can be completed for XP.

How to upgrade Michael Vick and Season 3 Field Pass players

At the beginning of Madden 24 Season 3 Field Pass, MUT players received an 85 OVR card of former NFL star and Madden 04 cover athlete Michael Vick that can be found in the S3 Welcome Pack.

This Vick will have access to a new ability called Backyard QB, which gives players access to four additional hot routes during pre-play adjustments and receives more immediate reactions from receivers. In addition, the ’04 Vick X-Factor will give the card improved scrambling speed when the player gets at least one rushing yard eight times.

That Vick, along with Ted Hendricks and Barry Sanders, can be upgraded through the Tokens found within the Season 3 XP path.

Upon unlocking a token, go to the card’s profile. Find the ‘Upgrades’ tab, then plug the token along with the required Training under the ‘Total Cost’ section of the card.

Season 3 of MUT Field Pass will expire on January 10, 2024.

