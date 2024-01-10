Madden 24 MUT Season 4: Ray Lewis, Jerry Rice, more

Here’s a look at all the rewards that can be obtained in Season 4 of Madden 24 MUT, including a 96 OVR Ray Lewis.

The fourth season of Madden 24 officially kicked off on January 10, right before the start of the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs. With it came brand-new rewards, including a powerful Ray Lewis.

Lewis is the featured player of Season 4. Thus, MUT players can grind throughout Season 4 to get the 96 OVR version of the former Ravens superstar.

Here’s a look at how Madden 24 players can upgrade Lewis, plus all the other rewards for Season 4.

Season 4 Field Pass Rewards

These are the rewards in Season 4 of Madden 24 Field Pass.

LEVEL RANK REWARD XP REQUIREMENT 2 Gold Player Pack 10,000 3 10,000 Coins 20,000 4 Gold Player Pack 30,000 5 10,000 Coins 40,000 6 90 OVR BND Ty Law 50,000 7 Random Strategy Item 62,000 8 Playmaker Pack 74,000 9 10,000 Coins 86,000 10 Ray Lewis Upgrade Token 98,000 11 S4 Uniform Fantasy Pack 110,000 12 Max Fantasy Pack 125,000 13 10,000 Coins 140,000 14 92 OVR BND Joe Montana 155,000 15 10,000 Coins 170,000 16 S4 Set Token 185,000 17 Random Strategy Item 202,500 18 Playmaker Pack 220,000 19 10,000 Coins 237,500 20 Ray Lewis Upgrade Token 255,000 21 S4 Uniform Fantasy Pack 272,500 22 Max Fantasy Pack 292,500 23 10,000 Coins 312,500 24 Ty Law Upgrade Token 332,500 25 10,000 Coins 352,500 26 S4 Set Token 372,500 27 Random Strategy Pack 395,000 28 Star Elite Pack 417,500 29 10,000 Coins 440,000 30 Ray Lewis Upgrade Token 462,500 31 S4 Uniform Fantasy Pack 487,500 32 Max Fantasy Pack 512,500 33 10,000 Coins 537,500 34 93 OVR BND Chris Jones 562,500 35 10,000 Coins 590,000 36 S4 Set Token 617,500 37 Max Fantasy Pack 645,000 38 Pro Playmaker Pack 672,500 39 10,000 Coins 702,500 40 Ray Lewis Upgrade Token 732,500 41 Playmaker Pack 762,500 42 Pro Max Playmaker Pack 792,500 43 10,000 Coins 825,000 44 95 OVR BND Jerry Rice 857,000 45 20,000 Coins 890,000 46 S4 Set Token 922,500 47 Star Elite Pack 957,500 48 20,000 Coins 992,500 49 Pro Playmaker Pack 1,027,500 50 Ray Lewis Upgrade Token 1,062,500 51 20,000 Coins 1,112,500 52 Season 5 XP Collectible (20,000 XP) 1,162,500 53 Star Elite Pack 1,212,500 54 20,000 Coins 1,262,500 55 Ty Law, Chris Jones, or Joe Montana Upgrade Token 1,312,500 56 20,000 Coins 1,362,500 57 Season 4 Legendary Strategy Item Fantasy Pack 1,412,500 58 Star Elite Pack 1,462,500 59 20,000 Coins 1,512,500 60 Triumph Elite Pack 1,562,500

Several high-end account-bound cards can be obtained in this path, including 90 OVR Ty Law, 93 OVR Chris Jones, and 95 OVR Jerry Rice.

There are also S4 Set Tokens. These can be used in S4 Sets to get a 90 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack.

How to make progress in Season 4 Field Pass

Madden 24 players can make progress in Season 4 of Field Pass simply by playing online or through single-player challenges.

There are a series of MUT Objectives that can be done to make progress towards Field Pass. Here’s a look at those.

Complete All Daily Objectives for 40+ Days (134,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 2+ Days (12,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 5+ Days (12,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 10+ Days (15,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 15+ Days (15,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 20+ Days (15,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 25+ Days (20,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 30+ Days (20,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 40+ Days (25,000 Season XP)

(134,000 Season XP)

Those who acquired a Season 4 XP Collectible in Season 3 can use it for the XP Exchange Set.

Additionally, EA will add several Daily and Weekly objectives that can be completed for XP.

How to upgrade Ray Lewis and Season 4 Field Pass players

At the beginning of Madden 24 Season 4 Field Pass, MUT players received an 86 OVR card of former NFL star and Madden 05 cover athlete Ray Lewis that can be found in the S4 Welcome Pack.

However, this Lewis can be upgraded to 96 OVR. Additionally, several other Season 4 cards can also be upgraded through Tokens obtained in the reward path.

Upon unlocking a token, go to the card’s profile. Find the ‘Upgrades’ tab, then plug the token along with the required Training under the ‘Total Cost’ section of the card.

Season 4 of MUT Field Pass will expire on February 28, 2024.

