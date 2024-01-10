Madden 24 MUT Season 4: Ray Lewis, Jerry Rice, more

Madden 24 MUT Season 4: Ray Lewis, Jerry Rice, moreEA Sports
Here’s a look at all the rewards that can be obtained in Season 4 of Madden 24 MUT, including a 96 OVR Ray Lewis.
The fourth season of Madden 24 officially kicked off on January 10, right before the start of the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs. With it came brand-new rewards, including a powerful Ray Lewis.
Lewis is the featured player of Season 4. Thus, MUT players can grind throughout Season 4 to get the 96 OVR version of the former Ravens superstar.
Here’s a look at how Madden 24 players can upgrade Lewis, plus all the other rewards for Season 4.
Contents
- Season 4 Field Pass Rewards
- How to make progress in Season 4
- How to upgrade Ray Lewis and other Season 4 players
Season 4 Field Pass Rewards
These are the rewards in Season 4 of Madden 24 Field Pass.
|LEVEL RANK
|REWARD
|XP REQUIREMENT
|2
|Gold Player Pack
|10,000
|3
|10,000 Coins
|20,000
|4
|Gold Player Pack
|30,000
|5
|10,000 Coins
|40,000
|6
|90 OVR BND Ty Law
|50,000
|7
|Random Strategy Item
|62,000
|8
|Playmaker Pack
|74,000
|9
|10,000 Coins
|86,000
|10
|Ray Lewis Upgrade Token
|98,000
|11
|S4 Uniform Fantasy Pack
|110,000
|12
|Max Fantasy Pack
|125,000
|13
|10,000 Coins
|140,000
|14
|92 OVR BND Joe Montana
|155,000
|15
|10,000 Coins
|170,000
|16
|S4 Set Token
|185,000
|17
|Random Strategy Item
|202,500
|18
|Playmaker Pack
|220,000
|19
|10,000 Coins
|237,500
|20
|Ray Lewis Upgrade Token
|255,000
|21
|S4 Uniform Fantasy Pack
|272,500
|22
|Max Fantasy Pack
|292,500
|23
|10,000 Coins
|312,500
|24
|Ty Law Upgrade Token
|332,500
|25
|10,000 Coins
|352,500
|26
|S4 Set Token
|372,500
|27
|Random Strategy Pack
|395,000
|28
|Star Elite Pack
|417,500
|29
|10,000 Coins
|440,000
|30
|Ray Lewis Upgrade Token
|462,500
|31
|S4 Uniform Fantasy Pack
|487,500
|32
|Max Fantasy Pack
|512,500
|33
|10,000 Coins
|537,500
|34
|93 OVR BND Chris Jones
|562,500
|35
|10,000 Coins
|590,000
|36
|S4 Set Token
|617,500
|37
|Max Fantasy Pack
|645,000
|38
|Pro Playmaker Pack
|672,500
|39
|10,000 Coins
|702,500
|40
|Ray Lewis Upgrade Token
|732,500
|41
|Playmaker Pack
|762,500
|42
|Pro Max Playmaker Pack
|792,500
|43
|10,000 Coins
|825,000
|44
|95 OVR BND Jerry Rice
|857,000
|45
|20,000 Coins
|890,000
|46
|S4 Set Token
|922,500
|47
|Star Elite Pack
|957,500
|48
|20,000 Coins
|992,500
|49
|Pro Playmaker Pack
|1,027,500
|50
|Ray Lewis Upgrade Token
|1,062,500
|51
|20,000 Coins
|1,112,500
|52
|Season 5 XP Collectible (20,000 XP)
|1,162,500
|53
|Star Elite Pack
|1,212,500
|54
|20,000 Coins
|1,262,500
|55
|Ty Law, Chris Jones, or Joe Montana Upgrade Token
|1,312,500
|56
|20,000 Coins
|1,362,500
|57
|Season 4 Legendary Strategy Item Fantasy Pack
|1,412,500
|58
|Star Elite Pack
|1,462,500
|59
|20,000 Coins
|1,512,500
|60
|Triumph Elite Pack
|1,562,500
Several high-end account-bound cards can be obtained in this path, including 90 OVR Ty Law, 93 OVR Chris Jones, and 95 OVR Jerry Rice.
There are also S4 Set Tokens. These can be used in S4 Sets to get a 90 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack.
How to make progress in Season 4 Field Pass
Madden 24 players can make progress in Season 4 of Field Pass simply by playing online or through single-player challenges.
There are a series of MUT Objectives that can be done to make progress towards Field Pass. Here’s a look at those.
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 40+ Days (134,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 2+ Days (12,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 5+ Days (12,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 10+ Days (15,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 15+ Days (15,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 20+ Days (15,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 25+ Days (20,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 30+ Days (20,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 40+ Days (25,000 Season XP)
Those who acquired a Season 4 XP Collectible in Season 3 can use it for the XP Exchange Set.
Additionally, EA will add several Daily and Weekly objectives that can be completed for XP.
How to upgrade Ray Lewis and Season 4 Field Pass players
At the beginning of Madden 24 Season 4 Field Pass, MUT players received an 86 OVR card of former NFL star and Madden 05 cover athlete Ray Lewis that can be found in the S4 Welcome Pack.
However, this Lewis can be upgraded to 96 OVR. Additionally, several other Season 4 cards can also be upgraded through Tokens obtained in the reward path.
Upon unlocking a token, go to the card’s profile. Find the ‘Upgrades’ tab, then plug the token along with the required Training under the ‘Total Cost’ section of the card.
Season 4 of MUT Field Pass will expire on February 28, 2024.
