Madden 24 MUT Season 4: Ray Lewis, Jerry Rice, more

Chris Studley
Madden 24 MUT Season 4EA Sports

Here’s a look at all the rewards that can be obtained in Season 4 of Madden 24 MUT, including a 96 OVR Ray Lewis.

The fourth season of Madden 24 officially kicked off on January 10, right before the start of the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs. With it came brand-new rewards, including a powerful Ray Lewis.

Lewis is the featured player of Season 4. Thus, MUT players can grind throughout Season 4 to get the 96 OVR version of the former Ravens superstar.

Here’s a look at how Madden 24 players can upgrade Lewis, plus all the other rewards for Season 4.

Contents

Madden 24 Season 4 pathEA Sports

Season 4 Field Pass Rewards

These are the rewards in Season 4 of Madden 24 Field Pass.

LEVEL RANKREWARDXP REQUIREMENT
2Gold Player Pack10,000
310,000 Coins20,000
4Gold Player Pack30,000
510,000 Coins40,000
690 OVR BND Ty Law50,000
7Random Strategy Item62,000
8Playmaker Pack74,000
910,000 Coins86,000
10Ray Lewis Upgrade Token98,000
11S4 Uniform Fantasy Pack110,000
12Max Fantasy Pack125,000
1310,000 Coins140,000
1492 OVR BND Joe Montana155,000
1510,000 Coins170,000
16S4 Set Token185,000
17Random Strategy Item202,500
18Playmaker Pack220,000
1910,000 Coins237,500
20Ray Lewis Upgrade Token255,000
21S4 Uniform Fantasy Pack272,500
22Max Fantasy Pack292,500
2310,000 Coins312,500
24Ty Law Upgrade Token332,500
2510,000 Coins352,500
26S4 Set Token372,500
27Random Strategy Pack395,000
28Star Elite Pack417,500
2910,000 Coins440,000
30Ray Lewis Upgrade Token462,500
31S4 Uniform Fantasy Pack487,500
32Max Fantasy Pack512,500
3310,000 Coins537,500
3493 OVR BND Chris Jones562,500
3510,000 Coins590,000
36S4 Set Token617,500
37Max Fantasy Pack645,000
38Pro Playmaker Pack672,500
3910,000 Coins702,500
40Ray Lewis Upgrade Token732,500
41Playmaker Pack762,500
42Pro Max Playmaker Pack792,500
4310,000 Coins825,000
4495 OVR BND Jerry Rice857,000
4520,000 Coins890,000
46S4 Set Token922,500
47Star Elite Pack957,500
4820,000 Coins992,500
49Pro Playmaker Pack1,027,500
50Ray Lewis Upgrade Token1,062,500
5120,000 Coins1,112,500
52Season 5 XP Collectible (20,000 XP)1,162,500
53Star Elite Pack1,212,500
5420,000 Coins1,262,500
55Ty Law, Chris Jones, or Joe Montana Upgrade Token1,312,500
5620,000 Coins1,362,500
57Season 4 Legendary Strategy Item Fantasy Pack1,412,500
58Star Elite Pack1,462,500
5920,000 Coins1,512,500
60Triumph Elite Pack1,562,500

Several high-end account-bound cards can be obtained in this path, including 90 OVR Ty Law, 93 OVR Chris Jones, and 95 OVR Jerry Rice.

There are also S4 Set Tokens. These can be used in S4 Sets to get a 90 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack.

Madden 24 S4 Set tokensEA Sports

How to make progress in Season 4 Field Pass

Madden 24 players can make progress in Season 4 of Field Pass simply by playing online or through single-player challenges.

There are a series of MUT Objectives that can be done to make progress towards Field Pass. Here’s a look at those.

  • Complete All Daily Objectives for 40+ Days (134,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 2+ Days (12,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 5+ Days (12,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 10+ Days (15,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 15+ Days (15,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 20+ Days (15,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 25+ Days (20,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 30+ Days (20,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 40+ Days (25,000 Season XP)

Those who acquired a Season 4 XP Collectible in Season 3 can use it for the XP Exchange Set.

Additionally, EA will add several Daily and Weekly objectives that can be completed for XP.

Madden 24 Ray Lewis statsEA Sports

How to upgrade Ray Lewis and Season 4 Field Pass players

At the beginning of Madden 24 Season 4 Field Pass, MUT players received an 86 OVR card of former NFL star and Madden 05 cover athlete Ray Lewis that can be found in the S4 Welcome Pack.

However, this Lewis can be upgraded to 96 OVR. Additionally, several other Season 4 cards can also be upgraded through Tokens obtained in the reward path.

Upon unlocking a token, go to the card’s profile. Find the ‘Upgrades’ tab, then plug the token along with the required Training under the ‘Total Cost’ section of the card.

Season 4 of MUT Field Pass will expire on February 28, 2024.

