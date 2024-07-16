College Football 25 players who pre-ordered a special edition of the game will have special CUT cards to choose from and we have our picks.

After a lengthy wait, College Football 25 has officially arrived. Early access for the title launched on July 16, 2024, giving football fans their first crack at the various game modes, including College Ultimate Team (CUT).

Those who ordered the Deluxe or MVP Editions will receive choice packs to upgrade the squad. Individuals will receive a Cover Athletes Choice Pack, plus an Ultimate Alumni pack featuring 82 OVR cards from past NCAA players.

So, which ones should you choose? Here are our picks.

Cover Athletes Choice Pack

We’ll start with the Cover Athletes Choice Pack, which comes with 81 OVR versions of College Football 25 cover athletes Donovan Edwards, Travis Hunter, and Quinn Ewers.

Generally speaking, wide receivers, cornerbacks, linemen, and linebackers are the premier positions to focus on in Madden Ultimate Team. While College Football 25’s gameplay is different than Madden 25, especially given the speed of the game, how open things are, and cuts, some principles still apply, namely the importance of having an explosive wide receiver who can get out in the open and make plays.

Hunter doesn’t have phenomenal speed; in fact, his card actually has lower speed than Donovan Edwards. But, it’s still our preferred pick.

Ultimate Alumni

Additionally, those who purchased a special edition of College Football 25 receive an Ultimate Alumni player, featuring one of 10 players who starred in the NCAA recently, but are now pros.

Here’s a look at the 10 players:

82 OVR WR Adonai Mitchell

82 OVR QB Michael Penix Jr.

82 OVR MLB Payton Wilson

82 OVR CB Quinyon Mitchell

82 OVR HB Blake Corum

82 OVR TE Brock Bowers

82 OVR CB Cooper DeJean

82 OVR RE Jared Verse

82 OVR RT JC Latham

82 OVR LT Jordan Morgan

As mentioned previously, a premium should be placed on players who play premium positions that are of utmost important. That would mean focus on Adonai Mitchell, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, JC Latham, and Jordan Morgan.

This is somewhat of a complicated choice. Latham and Morgan are very good offensive linemen. Adonai Mitchell may arguably be the best overall card in this bunch, with 81 Catching, 83 Speed, and 86 Jumping.

The Quinyon Mitchell card, on the other hand, is an interesting card. Mitchell is a 6’0” cornerback, not too tall but a card with very good Speed (82) and Acceleration (82) attributes, as well as serviceable Zone Coverage (79) and Man Coverage (82) figures. It’s a better option than Cooper DeJean, as it has better Speed and a better Man Coverage option.

We’d go with Mitchell, simply because having a good cornerback early on will be vital for shutting down the passing game.

Be sure to check out the best teams in College Football 25, plus what teams in Dynasty are the best rebuild options.