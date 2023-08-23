The hurdle is one weapon that Madden 24 ball carriers have up their sleeves to beat opposing defenses. Here’s a look at how hurdling is performed.

Hurdles are far from the easiest thing to do, whether on a track or the football field. A hurdle takes a lot of strength and flexibility. But when one does happen in the NFL, it gets the attention of fans.

Madden 24 players can attempt a hurdle, as it is one of many different ball carrier moves.

Here’s a breakdown on how to hurdle in Madden 24.

Master the hurdle in Madden 24

To perform a hurdle in Madden 24, ball carriers must press either Y for Xbox or Triangle for PlayStation.

Hurdles are not the easiest move to pull off, as one needs space to pull off the move. Do it too close to a defender or defenders, and one won’t get the animation off, or the carrier will fall right into an opposing player.

It can be effective in a one-on-one situation, so make sure to get some work in Practice mode to work on timing.

In reality, spin and juke moves have much more usefulness than hurdles. Nonetheless, it’s something that can be effective in the right situation.

That’s everything you need to know about how to hurdle. Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s Madden 24 coverage below:

