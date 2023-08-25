How to throw a touch pass in Madden 24: Controls explained

The touch pass is one type of pass that Madden 24 players need to know about in their journey on the gridiron. Here’s a look at the controls for a touch pass.

In EA Sports’ Madden 24, there are a number of ways to modify how a quarterback throws the football. Individuals can choose to throw either a high pass with LB/L1 or a low pass with LT/L2.

Additionally, there’s also a number of different types of passes in Madden, from the bullet pass to a lob pass. There’s also a touch pass, and the controls for that one are somewhat of a hybrid between a bullet and lob throw.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s an overview on how to perform a touch pass in Madden 24.

Electronic Arts

Touch passes in Madden 24

In order to perform a touch pass in Madden 24, one wants to press the button icon that appears above a receiver’s head at “medium strength,” per EA Sports.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In order to execute a touch pass, one wants to fully press the button that appears above a receiver. However, don’t tap it, or it will be a lob pass. Hold on to it for too long and a bullet pass will be thrown instead.

Article continues after ad

Electronic Arts

Just hold it down long enough so that the game registers the input.

Article continues after ad

Touch passes can be used to drop the ball over the head of a defender underneath, or in front on Deeper Coverage. Just make sure that the line holds up, because time will be required to get the pass off.

How to celebrate in Madden 24 | Fastest players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 PC requirements | Best teams in Madden 24 | Best players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 soundtrack | All NFL Combine Interview Answers in Superstar Mode | All Relocation Team options in Franchise Mode | How to get Twitch drops in Madden 24 | How to do the Griddy in Madden 24