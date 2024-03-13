Of all the Star Wars characters out there, few have been quite as influential in the Skywalker Saga as Anakin. But, his journey began long ago, in a galaxy far, far away, as a young and innocent boy. So, how old was Anakin Skywalker in The Phantom Menace?

The Skywalker family is at the very heart of the Star Wars franchise, and the path of the Jedi and Sith has been irreversibly transformed since the emergence of the incredibly powerful Anakin Skywalker.

While the new Star Wars movies on the horizon are unlikely to feature Anakin again, the character has been a key cog in the series since 1977—whether we knew it or not.

Article continues after ad

To really understand this character’s journey, though, you need to go back to the very start. So, how old was Anakin Skywalker in The Phantom Menace?

How old was Anakin Skywalker in The Phantom Menace?

Anakin Skywalker was just nine years old in The Phantom Menace.

Article continues after ad

LucasFilm

The youngster was discovered on Tattooine by Qui-Gon Jinn, with the Jedi Master sensing something special in Anakin. After helping to free Anakin from slavery, Qui-Gon recruited him to the Jedi cause, believing him to be the chosen one who could bring balance to the Force.

We may think Anakin was young at this point, but he was actually way older than a standard child being introduced to the Jedi ways.

Article continues after ad

Who played Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode 1?

Jake Lloyd played Anakin Skywalker in The Phantom Menace.

Despite Anakin being nine years old in the movie, Lloyd himself was actually ten years old. The level of fame Lloyd encountered after starring in the 1999 movie caused all kinds of issues for him, and he has struggled with various mental health issues since.

However, his mother recently revealed Lloyd had been seeking professional help and is on a better path.

If you need more Star Wars in your life, we’ve got you covered. Here’s all we know about Andor Season 2, Tales of the Jedi Season 2, and The Acolyte. Or, learn more about Anakin’s future, with our guide explaining how tall Darth Vader was.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can also get more from the movie world by checking out our guide to all the new movies streaming this month, or seeing what we deem to be the best movies of the year so far.