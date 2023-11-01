Best LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector’s Series sets of all time

Only the best LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector’s Series sets will do for those who are passionate about the sci-fi franchise. For more than two decades, the Ultimate Collector’s Series has represented the best in accuracy and scale that LEGO has to offer, and you’ll find all our top picks below.

Aimed at an older crowd of enthusiasts the best LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector’s Series sets can be considered some of the best LEGO sets for adults. That’s because this series exclusively relates to models in the Star Wars universe with a similar striking level of detail to real-world sets such as the Great Pyramid of Giza or are on the scale of the 6000+ piece behemoth Hogwarts Castle.

Since the series began back in 2000, LEGO has released 36 models of varying quality and ambition. The earliest days are often considered the weakest, an unfortunate result of the company attempting to find the right direction for its new flagship range. However, things are very different today, and many sets under this banner are genuinely impressive.

Though they are some of the most expensive LEGO sets out there, the Ultimate Collector’s Series is usually a solid investment and almost any model in the series makes for a fantastic centerpiece in any collection. Below you’ll find all of our top picks.

1. 75331 The Razor Crest

LEGO

The only ship from The Mandalorian to feature, The Razor Crest carries over the slightly clunky design from the show very well. The real strength of the set lies in its highly detailed interior, which, although small, features tons of details and references that fans of the show can enjoy, including a blaster cabinet, carbon-freezing chamber, and escape pod.

The model is also interactive, featuring plenty of areas to take advantage of the five Minifigures the set includes. The hydraulic rear cargo hatch also opens and closes, allowing multiple ways to display the model when it’s built.

2. 10143 Death Star II

LEGO

Despite being released all the way back in 2005, the 10143 Death Star II model is probably the best version of the ship that LEGO has ever made. Though many would argue that 2016’s 75159 model took the crown for its excellent use of set pieces and Minifigures, this set remains the better representation of the ship itself.

This model is arguably the most famous entry in the UCS series and was lauded for the wonderful experience it offered in the building process. Unusually, it asked owners to build from the display stand upwards and eschewed interactivity to provide an enormous and accurate version of the partially built ship.

3. 75313 AT-AT

LEGO

A relatively unique UCS set, in so much as it’s not a spaceship, the AT-AT is a brilliant version of the enormous walkers from the original trilogy. For those with sizeable Minifigure collections, this model offers usability like no other. The side of the body opens up into a full troop transport bay, all rendered in the correct scale to allow tens of troops to be placed inside.

The cockpit and model itself are also fully poseable, and the Luke Skywalker can be attached to the underside via a cable for those looking to turn it into a diorama. There are also two speeder bikes included and a bunch of other peripherals that complete the set.

4. 75309 Republic Gunship

LEGO

Though it’s perhaps a little more understated than many of the models on this list, the Republic Gunship is technically one of the most impressive. Making use of the improvements in LEGO technology over recent years, the ship features curves and highlights that make the whole thing feel more alive than a lot of other UCS sets.

One of the major ships in the Battle of Geonosis in the Clone Wars, the set features two Minifigures, including a unique Mace Windu. It’s also one of the most interactive UCS sets ever, with swing-open doors, rotating gun turrets, and plenty of room for other Minifigures in the turrets and transport bay.

5. 75367 Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser

LEGO

The Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser is an absolute behemoth. Measuring 110cm in length, it’s the most recent entry on this list and well-deserving of its place. The first ship of this type to appear as part of the Ultimate Collector’s Series, it features a tiny scale model of a Republic Gunship in the hangar and an overall design that replicates the movie version perfectly.

Though the minifigure range is a little underwhelming, the two that are included in Captain Rex and Admiral Yularen are pretty unique. It’s also slightly lacking in interactivity compared to other sets, but it remains a beautiful rendering in its own right.

6. 75192 Millennium Falcon

LEGO

In the Star Wars universe, no ship is more iconic than Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon. As such, LEGO went out of its way to ensure this model had all of the features that expectant fans would want from a UCS version. Clocking in at a ridiculous 7541 pieces, it features spectacular detailing across the board and Minifigure crewmembers from different points in the series.

The ship features removable hull panels that allow a window into the fully realized interior. Interactive guns at the top and bottom and a bunch of fun little additions like the sensor dishes make this one of the most immersive models of all time.

7. 75252 Imperial Star Destroyer

LEGO

Though it was recently retired from the official current product line by LEGO, the Imperial Star Destroyer remains the greatest of the UCS sets. Though the piece count is a little lower than other ships, clocking in at 4784 pieces, it’s a vast model spanning an insane 3′ long by 2′ wide.

It is lacking in interior detail, but, in this case, it doesn’t matter, with the outside a perfect recreation of the most iconic silhouette in all of Star Wars. The detailing on the exhausts and the bridge section is spectacular, while small details like the scale model of the Rebel Starship Tantive IV add to the whole picture.

