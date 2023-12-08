New LEGO Star Wars sets releasing early in 2024

LEGO has revealed the new LEGO Star Wars sets it is releasing at the start of 2024. Here’s what’s coming and how much they will cost.

If the news of all the LEGO Star Wars sets retiring in 2023 made you gloomy, the following list will turn your frown upside down. Come January 1, 2024, LEGO will release a couple of new Star Wars-inspired kits.

These initial releases might not be as impressive as those from the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series. However, each of the following kits will make for great additions to the Star Wars-inspired LEGO sets you already own. Maybe one of the LEGO Star Wars gifts you received for Christmas?

LEGO Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack — 75372

LEGO

Want to elevate the Star Wars: The Clone Wars scenes you have created with the LEGO Star Wars sets that are already in your collection? This LEGO Star Wars Battle Pack will allow you to do just that.

Comprising of 215 pieces, this set features an Octuptarra tri-droid, a quartet of minifigures, and five LEGO figures. The former includes a Clone Shock Trooper and a trio of Clone Troopers. The LEGO figures featured are a duo of Battle Droids and three Super Battle Droids. An array of accessories are also included.

The Octuptarra tri-droid measures four-and-half inches tall, five inches wide, and six inches long. It is equipped with a rotating head, STAP speeder for a Battle Droid, and a trio of flick shooters. A thermal detonator element is also present.

In addition, the kit features a speeder bike, replete with two stud shooters. A defensive post with a stud shooter is also included.

The kit is designed for LEGO builders aged seven and up. It will make for a great gift (a late Christmas present, maybe?) for young Star Wars fans and those wanting to enhance their collection. It will be priced at $29.99.

LEGO Star Wars The Crimson Firehawk — 75384

LEGO

A great set for preschool Star Wars fans, the LEGO-reimagined The Crimson Firehawk starship promises a fun building and playing experience. Designed for young Jedis aged four and up, the set comprises 136 pieces. It features a brick-built The Crimson Firehawk with space for all three characters included in the set, and speeder bike.

Minifigures of Nash Durango and Nubs are included. Accessories such as a wrench (for the former) and lightsaber (for the latter) are also included. the formerAn RJ-83 droid figure is also present. In addition, the droid can be attached to Nash’s back.

In addition, this set will go great with the LEGO Star Wars Tenoo Jedi Temple, which we have listed as one of the best LEGO Star Wars gifts for kids. The kit will be priced at $49.99.

The initial LEGO Star Wars releases may only comprise of two kits, but here’s hoping LEGO will release more sets from the galaxy far, far away throughout 2024. We will keep you updated with all the latest LEGO Star Wars and other LEGO releases as they are announced.

