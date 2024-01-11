The Mandalorian & Grogu film: Everything we know so far

The Mandalorian & Grogu film is officially in the works, so here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Star Wars movie.

The Star Wars franchise has never been bigger thanks to the various TV shows that have been released on Disney+ over the past few years. The Likes of Obi-Wan, Andor, and more all enjoyed by fans and once again bringing Star Wars back into the forefront of entertainment.

However, one such show that, in some ways, truly kicked off the recent string of success Disney has had with their Star Wars shows is The Mandalorian.

The show, which stars Pedro Pascal as the titular character, follows the journey and stories of a lone fighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. The show takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.

Disney+ Mando & Grogu will hit theatres in a new film

Now however, it has been revealed that a Mandalorian and Grogu film is officially in the works. With that being said, here is everything we know about the upcoming project so far.

The Mandalorian & Grogu release predictions: When will the film come out?

Given that the existence of the film was just revealed, fans will likely have to wait a few years before The Mandalorian & Grogu is released. However, we can confirm that it will begin production at some point in 2024.

And with many other Star Wars projects on the way, the film could come out as late as 2026 to fit in with the current timeline of shows and movies in development with Disney.

Cast and crew for The Mandalorian & Grogu movie

At the time of writing, it is unclear if Pedro Pascal will return as Mando for the upcoming film, though it certainly wouldn’t be a fitting Madno flick without him. As well as this, the supporting cast is yet to be confirmed or revealed.

However, one thing we can confirm is that Iron Man director Jon Favreau will be directing the movie. Something that fans are happy to hear despite mixed reception to the idea of a Mando & Grogu movie.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” said Favreau. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

“Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,” added Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm.

Be sure to check back in with this section as we update when casting news and rumors are announced.

Where to watch The Mandalorian & Grogu movie

At the time of writing, it is unclear if The Mandalorian & Grogu will release directly on Disney+ alongside a theatrical run or if the film will first do the rounds in theatres before making its way to the streaming service.

We can confirm that the movie will be in theatres, however time will tell when it arrives on Disney+.

