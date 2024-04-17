LEGO promotions 2024: Every gift with purchase listed

We’ve rounded up every free gift LEGO has offered since the start of 2024, including the latest promotions currently available at the LEGO Store.

Since the start of 2024, LEGO has been running several promotions, each of which comprises a free gift with purchases from the LEGO Store, during its new year’s sale, on special occasions such as Valentine’s Day, during Easter, and just to treat LEGO customers when shopping at the LEGO Store.

We’ve rounded up every promotional LEGO has offered, to date, in 2024, including the latest free gifts available with purchases from the LEGO Store. Here’s what you can expect.

1. LEGO Fruit Store — 40684

Dates available: March 15th to March 25th, 2024

March 15th to March 25th, 2024 How to get it: purchases of $200 and over; exclusive to LEGO Insiders

LEGO’s latest promotional free gift set comes in the shape of the LEGO Fruit Store, the second model in LEGO’s new four-set series of brick-built stores. Designed for LEGO builders aged 12 and up, the kit comprises 337 pieces, each of which clicks together to create a fruit store featuring a detailed exterior and interior. A range of accessories is also included.

2. LEGO Gift Animals & Aurora’s Forest Playground — 30666

LEGO

Dates available: March 15th to March 29th, 2024

March 15th to March 29th, 2024 How to get it: purchases of $50 and over; valid with LEGO Creator 3in1, LEGO Friends, LEGO Animal Crossing, LEGO DREAMZzz, and LEGO Disney Princess sets

This current promotion includes a duo of free kits, available with purchases of LEGO Creator 3in1, LEGO Friends, LEGO Animal Crossing, LEGO DREAMZzz, and LEGO Disney Princess kits priced from $50.

The 3-in-1, 75-piece LEGO Gift Animals set allows you to build a posable dog, bear, or a squirrel. The LEGO Aurora’s Forest Playground comprises 60 bricks and includes a LEGO figure of Aurora and a brick-built tree with forest animals.

3. LEGO Easter Bunny with Colorful Eggs — 30668

LEGO

Dates available: March 12th to 31st, 2024

March 12th to 31st, 2024 How to get it: purchases of $40 and over

The LEGO Easter Bunny with Colorful Eggs set was a promotional gift during, you guessed it, Easter. The 68-pice kit featured a brick-built Easter Bunny and a trio of colorful Easter eggs. The set was designed for kids aged six and up.

4. LEGO Spring Garden — 40682

LEGO

Dates available: March 12th to 31st, 2024

March 12th to 31st, 2024 How to get it: purchases of $80 and over

Another promotional gift offered by LEGO over Easter, the LEGO Spring Garden set comprises an egg-shaped, brick-built garden house and buildable figures of a bunny and a chick, all of which are assembled via clicking together this kit’s 277 pieces. An array of accessories are also present. This set was designed for LEGO builders aged six and up.

5. LEGO Flower Store — 40680

LEGO

Dates available: March 1st to 10th, 2024

March 1st to 10th, 2024 How to get it: purchases of $200 and over

The LEGO Flower Store was the first set in LEGO’s four-set series of brick-built stores. Designed for LEGO builders from as young as 12 years old, the kit comprises 338 pieces. In addition, the set ships with several stickers, allowing you to customize this brick-built store’s sign.

6. LEGO Duplo My First Duck — 30673

LEGO Duplo My First Duck

Dates available: February 2nd to 29th, 2024

February 2nd to 29th, 2024 How to get it: purchases of $40 and over

Designed for toddles aged one-and-a-half years and up, this promotional LEGO gift comprises seven easy-to-handle bricks, each of which clicks together to create a vibrant yellow duck. In addition, the brick-built duck can be customized, providing the youngest of LEGO builders with even more fun.

7. LEGO Love Gift Box — 40679

LEGO

Dates available: February 1st to 14th, 2024

February 1st to 14th, 2024 How to get it: purchases of $75 and over

With Valentine’s Day, 2024, LEGO introduced the promotional LEGO Love Gift box set. This 159-piece kit features a brick-built Shiba Inu dog, which sits inside a gift box finished in two shades of pink. The kit also included LEGO-reimagined flowers and a LEGO heart-shaped balloon.

8. LEGO Icons Retro Food Truck — 40681

LEGO

Dates available: January 1st to 16th, 2024

January 1st to 16th, 2024 How to get it: purchases of $190 and over

During LEGO’s new year’s sale, customers were offered the LEGO Icons Retro Food Truck as a free gift. Designed for LEGO builders aged 18 and up, the kit comprises 310 pieces. The brick-built food truck features an array of authentic design elements. In addition, it ships with a minifigure of a vendor.

