New Star Wars movie trilogy rumored to continue Skywalker saga

Exciting news in a galaxy far, far, away, as a Star Wars movie trilogy is in development at Lucasfilm – and rumor has it the new films will continue the Skywalker Saga.

Deadline reported the news of the trilogy, stating that X-Men helmer Simon Kinberg will be writing the new movies and producing them alongside Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy.

There’s no confirmation as of yet where the trio will fit into the Star Wars timeline. However, according to intel received by the outlet’s Mike Fleming Jr, it will involve Episodes 10-12 of the Skywalker Saga that started with George Lucas’s 1977 hit A New Hope.

The latest in this storyline was J.J. Abrams’ 2019 film, The Rise of Skywalker. If this is the case, then it places a question mark over Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s currently untitled Star Wars movie starring Daisy Ridley, who also appeared in Episodes 7-9.

But other sources told Fleming Jr that this isn’t true, and the trio will instead be the start of a new chapter in the ever-expanding Star Wars franchise.

“Insiders disputed my intel that Kinberg will continue that storyline, saying this will instead begin a new saga and sits alongside Star Wars percolating projects with James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi, and Donald Glover,” he wrote.

Alongside Obaid-Chinoy’s film, Mangold and Waititi both have currently untitled Star Wars movies in development, while Glover is creating a standalone Lando film.

Lucasfilm and Disney are yet to comment on the situation. Either way, Kinberg is fit for the job, having co-created the animated series Star Wars Rebels alongside Dave Filoni and Carrie Beck.

As for the Ridley film, that project has undergone a number of changes since it was announced at Star Wars Celebration back in April 2023.

Lost’s Damon Lindelof and The Strain’s Justin Britt-Gibson were initially writing the movie, which is rumored to revolve around Rey’s efforts to rebuild the Jedi Order.

Peaky Blinders creator and showrunner Steven Knight later took over writing duties, though just last month it was revealed that he’s no longer attached to the project.

We'll have to wait and see how these projects pan out.