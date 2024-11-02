Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer teases potential Hondo cameo

The full Star Wars: Skeleton crew trailer has finally dropped, and the big pirate reveal leaves the door wide open for a live-action Hondo appearance.

If you weren’t already convinced that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew was basically just The Goonies in Space, then you need only watch the trailer. Having dropped on November 1, the first real look at the upcoming Star Wars TV show proves that kids are at the forefront of this adventure.

But cuteness and ’80s-style family hijinks aside, the trailer also gives fans confirmation of what the next Disney+ series is all about. As a group of young kids get lost in space, they need the help of a mysterious man (Jude Law) to get back home and avoid the capture of space pirates.

Space pirates, you say? That sounds an awful lot like an opportunity to finally bring Hondo Ohnaka into the mix.

“Pirates??? Will we finally see a live action Hondo?,” asked one Reddit user.

For those who need reminding, Hondo is an eccentric and infamous Weequay pirate who earned his name across the galaxy through his illegal exploits. From his humble beginnings to his rise as an outlaw, Hondo’s backstory solidified his place in the canon after making his first appearance in The Clone Wars TV show.

Thanks to his lovable, bumbling nature, he also earned himself a spot at the Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland, in both animatronic form and as a live-action character in a video.

The chance to see him in Skeleton Crew as a fully-fledged character seems too good to be true for some Star Wars fans.

Lucasfilm Hondo Ohnaka in The Clone Wars

“I know we want this to be original and not cameo of the week like some shows became. But holy F**K would I make an exception for Hondo. If ever anyone in Star Wars should cuss, he’s at least got an argument,” said another Reddit comment.

“Good opportunity to bring Hondo and Doctor Aphra to live action!” a user wrote.

“We just want Star Wars stories. Not all of them need interconnected or to be at the universe impact level. Edit: Except for Hondo. Because Hondo,” one more noted.

On X, another user wrote: “I mean they gotta have THE Star Wars pirate in the Star Wars pirate show.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew arrives on Disney+ on December 3.

