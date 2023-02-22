Will Honkai Star Rail beta progress carry over to the full game?

Wondering if your Honkai Star Rail closed beta progress will transfer over to full the game? Well, our hub has everything you need to know.

The Honkai Star Rail closed beta is in full swing, enabling players to get a final glimpse of the game before release. Not only does the beta feature various characters like Himeko and Bronya – there are also plenty of enemies that can be fought.

However, many players will be curious to know if their Honkai Star Rail beta progress carries over to the full release. After all, grinding to level up your favorite 5-stars and keeping the rare Relics and Light Cones you’ve unlocked will be incredibly beneficial.

So, without further ado, here’s everything we know about whether you’ll be able to keep your Honkai Star Rail closed beta progress.

Will Honkai Star Rail closed beta progress carry over?

No, Honkai Star Rail beta progress will not carry over to the full release of the game. This will obviously come as a disappointment to players that have invested a considerable amount of time into the beta, but it makes sense given there are no purchasable items up for grabs.

So, those looking to get a head start in their space-faring adventure will need to wait until the official Honkai Star Rail release date. However, the Honkai Star Rail closed beta will give players the opportunity to try out a number of different characters and builds, which provides a great deal of experimentation.

We recommend using the Honkai Star Rail closed beta to assess which characters you wish to pull when the banners go live. After all, having a team comp in mind will enable you to save more Stellar Jade for those characters you really want to unlock.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether the Honkai Star Rail beta progress will carry over to the full game.

