Is Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is a brand new character getting added to Honkai Star Rail in update 1.3. Here is a brief guide on whether he is worth pulling or not within the game.

Honkai Star Rail ever since its release has been quite consistent with top-tier banners. Every 5-star character that has been introduced so far in the game are really good, which means the hype for the upcoming ones is quite high.

One such character who is getting released in just about a month is Imbibitor Lunae. He is the 5-star version of Dan Heng and you must have come across the unit during the version 1.2 story quest.

Here is a discussion on whether he is worth pulling or not within the game.

HoYoverse Imbibitor Lunae is worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail

Is it worth pulling Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail?

The question as to whether Imbibitor Lunae is worth pulling or not is Yes. Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is set to become an Imaginary unit hailing from the path of Destruction. While we have no official information surrounding his skills, we have some ideas based on leaks.

Imbibitor Lunae will consume 3 skill points to increase the damage output of his basic attack. Therefore, he will be very similar to other Destruction units where he will sacrifice three skill points in return for massive amounts of damage.

This ability single-handedly will make Imbibitor Lunae one of the best DPS units in the game. This is because he can deal as much damage as Seele or Blade’s ultimate ability with this skill. Apart from that, if the leaks are correct, then his ultimate will also be immensely powerful.

You should also remember that you do not need to use three stacks all at once. You can always use one or two depending on what you feel is necessary. The problem you might face is with regard to managing his skill alongside others.

Characters like Bronya and Silver Wolf need their skill ability. If Imbibitor Lunae consumes too many then it will be difficult to run the team properly. However, if you can manage that skill point problem, he will be one of the best units in the game by a huge margin.

This concludes our guide on whether you should pull Imbibitor Lunae or not. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

