Honkai Star Rail The Way of the Stomach web event: Duration, rewards & how to take part

A new Honkai Star Rail web event has arrived, giving players the chance to grab some great rewards through an exciting minigame. Here’s how to take part in The Way of the Stomach.

Honkai Star Rail is filled with exciting elements for players to take part in, whether it’s grabbing your favorite character, building the best team comp, finding treasure, or participating in some tricky quests. However, as dedicated players reach high levels, many find themselves looking for something new.

This is where the web events come in. They grant Trailblazers a quick and unique way to grab some useful in-game rewards, all by taking part in mini-game-style experiences. Now, Honkai Star Rail has introduced The Way of the Stomach web event. So, here’s its duration, rewards, and how you can take part.

Contents

Honkai Star Rail web event: Honkai Star Rail The Way of the Stomach

HoYoverse Serve customers and run a restaurant in this web event.

The latest Honkai Star Rail web event is all about running the Express Eatery. It’s up to the Trailblazer to serve dishes to customers from the Xianzhou by fulfilling orders, completing tasks, and gaining both levels and reviews for the store.

To do this, you’ll need to choose wisely, and gain more customers, granting more store EXP and therefore letting you get hold of those rewards.

Honkai Star Rail The Way of the Stomach web event duration

The Way of the Stomach web event for Honkai Star Rail began on June 27, 2023, at 12 pm, and will end on July 4, 2023, at 11:59 pm (UTC +8).

This means players will only have one week to complete the tasks and get hold of their rewards, so it’s time to get cooking and serve that delicious food!

How to take part in The Way of the Stomach web event?

Due to The Way of the Stomach being a web event, this experience doesn’t take place inside the Honkai Star Rail game, instead appearing online. So, to help you navigate how to take part, here are a few easy steps:

Reach Trailblaze level 11. Head over to The Way of the Stomach web event. Click Start Game and log in using your Honkai Star Rail account. Begin the web event.

Once you’re in the event, simply complete event missions and log in daily to get more customers and therefore more rewards.

The Way of the Stomach web event rewards

HoYoverse There are tons of useful rewards in this event.

The Way of the Stomach web event is filled with exciting rewards, all given to the player when they reach certain levels. All the rewards you’ll get are listed below, with the amount referring to the maximum available reward.

120x Stellar Jade

6x Refined Aether

15x Lost Gold Fragments

75,000 Credits

Now you know how to take part in the latest Honkai Star Rail web event, you’ll be able to claim all the exciting free rewards. While taking part, be sure to check out some of our other handy Honkai Star Rail guides and content.

