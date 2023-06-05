Honkai Star Rail Artisanship Commission Treasure Chest locations

Artisanship Commission Treasure Chest locations can be tricky to find in Honkai Star Rail, so here’s where you can find all of them to save you some time.

Honkai Star Rail’s world is filled with lootable items, like Divination Commission Chests and Artisanship Commission Treasure Chests. These hidden treasures reward Trailblazers with character experience and Stellar Jade, which can be used on the game’s current banner.

As the name suggests, Artisanship Commission Treasure Chests are located within the Artisanship Commission of the Xianzhou Luofu. However, finding all of them can be rather tricky, especially if you don’t even know where to begin looking. Fortunately, our Artisanship Commission Treasure Chests location guide will show you where to find all of them.

Article continues after ad

All Artisanship Commission Treasure Chest locations

HoYoverse Finding all the Artisanship Commission Treasure Chest locations can be fairly tricky.

There are a total of 11 Artisanship Commission Treasure Chest locations on the Xianzhou Luofu, so you’ll need to follow our map guide below to locate them all.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Chest one: Warp to the Space Anchor in the southwest section of the Artisanship Commission and head east. You will see the first chest on the left, near the stairs.

Warp to the Space Anchor in the southwest section of the Artisanship Commission and head east. You will see the first chest on the left, near the stairs. Chest two: Continue west and enter the next two rooms. The chest will be on the left.

Continue west and enter the next two rooms. The chest will be on the left. Chest three: Run back and open the door leading into the south section of the map. Head down the stairs and open the chest in the corner of the room.

Run back and open the door leading into the south section of the map. Head down the stairs and open the chest in the corner of the room. Chest four: Turn the screen until you can reach the cargo with the treasure chest on it.

Turn the screen until you can reach the cargo with the treasure chest on it. Chest five: Rotate the screen until you can get to the fifth chest.

Rotate the screen until you can get to the fifth chest. Chest six: Warp to the Space Anchor in the southeast and follow the path until you reach the small room in the southeast section of the map.

Warp to the Space Anchor in the southeast and follow the path until you reach the small room in the southeast section of the map. Chest seven: Head back to the Space Anchor and cross the bridge to open the treasure chest.

Head back to the Space Anchor and cross the bridge to open the treasure chest. Chest eight: From the seventh chest, you’ll want to keep running north (past the Space Anchor), then enter the room on your right. Simply follow the path until you see the chest.

From the seventh chest, you’ll want to keep running north (past the Space Anchor), then enter the room on your right. Simply follow the path until you see the chest. Chest nine: Warp to the northwestern Space Anchor and head downstairs.

Warp to the northwestern Space Anchor and head downstairs. Chest ten: Head back to the room with the Space Anchor and take the stairs into the next room.

Head back to the room with the Space Anchor and take the stairs into the next room. Chest eleven: The final Artisanship Commission Treasure Chest is in the room directly below the Space Anchor, so teleport back and simply run down the corridor to claim your prize.

So, there you have it, every Artisanship Commission Treasure Chest in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends