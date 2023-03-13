Is Honkai Star Rail pay to win? P2W microtransactions explained

Is Honkai Star Rail pay to win, or can you play through the game without spending any money? Well, we have the answer to these questions right here.

Honkai Star Rail is the latest gacha game that is catching the attention of both anime and Genshin Impact fans alike. However, those looking to delve into the upcoming turn-based game will be wondering whether Honkai Star Rail is pay to win.

After all, it’s good to know whether you’ll need to part with your money in order to get hold of the best Honkai Star Rail characters. So, if you’re aiming to play the game when it releases or just wish to know whether Honkai Star Rail is P2W, then we have outlined everything you need to know.

Is Honkai Star Rail pay to win?

No, Honkai Star Rail is not pay to win. Players can play through all the game’s content for free, without ever having to spend any money. However, players who are looking to unlock specific 5-star characters like Bronya will likely want to spend some money to get some extra pulls on the game’s banners.

Just like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail features a similar Pity system that rewards adventurers with 4-star and 5-star characters after a certain amount of pulls. On the game’s character banners, players are guaranteed to pull at least one 4-star character every 10 pulls, and one 5-star character every 90 pulls.

Of course, the amount of money you spend will largely depend on how lucky you are when pulling on a specific character banner. As a result, players may be inclined to part with some money in order to ensure they get the unit they want. Aside from the game’s banners, there’s also a F2P Battle Pass and a premium version that has extra rewards.

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail features plenty of characters that can be unlocked.

Lastly, Honkai Star Rail features a time-based Resin system that’s very similar to Genshin Impact. In Honkai Star Rail, players will need to use Trailblaze Power to obtain Relics, boss materials, and various in-game rewards.

If you run out of Trailblaze Power, then you can either wait for more to accumulate over time or you can spend Stellar Jade (premium currency) to instantly refresh it. Just like Primogems, Honkai Star Rail players will likely be able to purchase Stellar Jade once the game has been officially released.

So, while Honkai Star Rail may not be completely pay to win, it does have a number of paid features that can increase your chances of getting powerful characters and even save you a lot of time.

