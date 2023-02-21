Will Hogwarts Legacy get a New Game Plus mode?

If you’re wondering whether Hogwarts Legacy will have a New Game Plus mode, our handy hub has the answer to that very question, detailing everything you need to know about any additional content that could be released in the future.

Hogwarts Legacy DLC may be off the table, but many players will also be wondering whether the game will have a New Game Plus mode added. This feature would make its fearsome magical beasts and dueling opponents in the Dark Arts Battle Arena even more rewarding for those looking for that extra challenge.

After all, being able to flex your best Hogwarts Legacy character builds in a New Game Plus mode would be incredibly fun. So, if you’ve completed your playthrough, or just wish to know if this mode could be added, then our Hogwarts Legacy New Game Plus mode hub has everything you need to know.

Does Hogwarts Legacy have a New Game Plus mode?

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy players are calling for a New Game Plus mode.

Hogwarts Legacy currently doesn’t feature a New Game Plus mode. In fact, there has been no news on whether Hogwarts Legacy will receive a New Game Plus feature. While there are currently no plans to release Hogwarts Legacy DLC, that doesn’t mean New Game Plus is off the table.

After all, the developers could add this highly-requested feature in a future update. This would certainly give players who have completed the game’s main story and side quest content something to do. Of course, time will tell whether the devs listen to fans and add New Game Plus to Hogwarts Legacy. As always, we’ll be sure to update this hub as soon as we receive more information.

