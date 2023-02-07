Locked doors can be found everywhere across the map in Hogwarts Legacy and you’ll need to learn the Alohomora spell to open them.

During your journey through the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy, you’re guaranteed to run into locked doors that refuse to open.

Just like Disillusionment Chests, puzzles doors, and empty-frame paintings, this can leave a lot of students confused and disappointed that they can’t uncover all the secrets hidden out of sight.

Luckily, opening these locked doors in Hogwarts Legacy becomes extremely easy once you’ve learned the correct spell. Unfortunately, it isn’t possible to get your hands on the charm in the early game.

So, here’s how you can learn Alohomora and open every locked door in Hogwarts Legacy.

Contents

How to get Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games Unique gear and helpful rewards can be found behind locked doors in Hogwarts Legacy.

In order to unlock doors in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to learn the Alohomora spell. This is obtained through ‘The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament’ quest that becomes available once you’ve progressed through enough of the main story, around 8 hours in.

Gladwin Moon will contact you with an owl and ask you to sneak into a restricted area of the castle at night to collect two Demiguise Moon statues. After doing this, you’ll be granted the Alohomora spell which gives you access to all the level 1 locked doors in Hogwarts Legacy.

Remember, completing the quest only gives you access to level 1 Alohomora, so you’ll need to upgrade it to unlock higher-tier locks. We’ll go into how you can upgrade Alohomora below.

How to open locked doors in Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games The lockpick mini-game is extremely simple in Hogwarts Legacy with enough practice.

Opening locked doors in Hogwarts Legacy requires you to complete a lockpick mini-game that looks complicated at a glance, but it is actually extremely simple.

The goal is to get both gears to spin at the same time, so focus on the outside ring first and find the correct location by slowly moving the lock until it begins to move. Then move onto the inside gear and follow the same process.

Once you’ve found both sweet spots, combine them together and the lock will open, giving you access to the secrets and rewards hidden behind the locked door in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to level up Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games Bringing Gladwin more Demiguise Moons will allow you to upgrade Alohomora.

Opening higher-tier locked doors in Hogwarts Legacy will require you to upgrade Alohomora. This can be done by bringing Gladwin Moon any Demiguise Moon Statues you find across the open world and castle.

It’s worth noting you can only collect Demiguise Moon Statues at night, so make sure to switch the time regularly using the map menu if you’re on the hunt for the collectibles.

You can check out how many Demiguise Moon Statues you need to bring Gladwin Moon for the upgrades below:

Alohomora level 1 – Complete ‘The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament’ quest

– Complete ‘The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament’ quest Alohomora level 2 – Give Gladwin Moon seven Demiguise Moons total

– Give Gladwin Moon seven Demiguise Moons total Alohomora level 3 – Give Gladwin Moon thirteen Demiguise Moons total

With so many rewards hidden behind locked doors in Hogwarts Legacy, it’s well worth upgrading Alohomora as soon as possible.

Using Revelio frequently while exploring the map at night is a great way to locate the Demiguise Moons efficiently.

