Hogwarts Legacy: How to open Disillusionment Chests & trick eyeball

Hogwarts Legacy’s Disillusionment Chests (or eyeball chests, as they’re otherwise known) can be found scattered across the wizarding world. Figuring out how to open them can be challenging, but luckily, we’ve got the solution.

After diving into Hogwarts Legacy and beginning your journey as a fifth-year student, you’ll eventually get a chance to start exploring the castle.

When you do so, it’s likely you’ll run into a Disillusionment Chest on your travels. These are bulky lockboxes with a giant eye on the front that guards the rewards inside.

Levioso, Accio, and Revelio will do nothing to bypass the eyeball chest’s frustrating lock and will leave a lot of students confused.

Luckily, a simple solution makes cracking open these chests easy, and doing so will net you a hefty amount of coins.

How to open Disillusionment Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games Disillusionment Chests contain 500 coins in Hogwarts Legacy.

In order to open a Disillusionment Chest in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to use the Disillusionment charm. This spell allows you to become temporarily invisible and will give you the opportunity to sneak up on the chest without the eyeball noticing you.

Unfortunately, this spell isn’t available to students at the start of their journey and will require you to continue the main questline until you reach the ‘Secret of the Restricted Section’ quest.

Once this mission is complete, you’ll have access to the Disillusionment charm, giving you the tools to crack open the eyeball chests. After unlocking the spell, simply follow the steps below:

Equip the Disillusionment charm to your spell wheel Cast Disillusionment out of vision of the chest Sneakily approach the Disillusionment chest while cloaked Open the chest and enjoy the rewards inside!

Keep in mind, Disillusionment Chests contain a large number of coins, so if you’re running low on money, hunting these down is a great idea.

How to find Disillusionment Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games If you’re looking for Disillusionment Chests, make sure to use Revelio regularly.

When it comes to tracking down more Disillusionment Chests or any interactable objects in Hogwarts Legacy, the Revelio spell is absolutely essential.

Casting this frequently reveals all hidden rewards and chests behind walls, allowing you to find every Disillusionment Chest on your travels.

A great rule is to cast Revelio every time you enter a new room, building, or area, that way you’ll never miss out on any rewards hiding out of sight.

So, there you have it, that’s exactly how to unlock Disillusionment Chests or eyeball chests in Hogwarts Legacy.

