Hogwarts Legacy: How to solve empty frame puzzles & moth locations

Empty frames can be found around the castle & in the open world throughout Hogwarts Legacy but how do you complete these mysterious puzzles and obtain another Field Guide Page?

The castle in Hogwarts Legacy is incredibly detailed and there are plenty of discoveries for eagle-eyed students to make while roaming the hallways – including the empty frame puzzles that are scattered in random locations across Hogwarts.

These empty frame puzzles give players a chance to get their hands on more Field Guide Pages and in turn, new cosmetics. However, simply walking up to these blacked-out paintings will do nothing, as you need to activate the puzzle with a spell.

Luckily, we know exactly how to solve them and it’s extremely simple once you’re familiar with the process.

How to solve empty frame puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games The locations displayed in the frames are always close by, so keep your eyes peeled.

In order to solve an empty frame puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to activate the challenge by performing the Lumos spell.

Following this, the frame will showcase a location nearby that you need to find. It’s never too far away from the empty frame and you’ll need to be on the lookout for a green moth in the specified area.

It’s worth using Revelio frequently as the spell will highlight the moth making it easier to find. You’ll also hear an audio cue that sounds like a flutter of wings if it’s in the nearby area.

Once you’ve found the moth, follow the steps below:

Stand in front of the green moth. Cast the Lumos spell and the moth will follow you. Bring it back to the empty frame and recast Lumos to make it settle on the picture. The puzzle will be complete and you’ll receive a Field Guide Page!

Remember, when attempting to find the area on the painting, take your time to take note of memorable objects like paintings or staircases.

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games Completing these puzzles will reward you with a Field Guide Page.

If you’re still looking for your first empty-frame puzzle, you can find one in the Central Hall through a side quest with Lenora. Look out for her asking for assistance next to one of the paintings in the nearby area.

