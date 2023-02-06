Hogwarts Legacy: How to open animal symbol puzzle doors & find cheat sheet

Puzzle doors with animal symbols can be found across the castle in Hogwarts Legacy and solving them can be extremely difficult, luckily there’s a cheat sheet that makes solving them incredibly simple.

For some, the main story of Hogwarts Legacy will be the priority, but for others, discovering all the secrets of the castle and the open world will keep them busy for countless hours.

Whether it’s Disillusionment Chests, empty frame puzzles, or the hundreds of Field Guide Pages scattered across the landscape, it feels so satisfying to uncover the mysteries of the wizarding world.

Despite this, one puzzle is leaving a lot of students confused and that’s the animal symbol puzzle doors. While these can be unlocked through trial and error, it can waste a lot of time and luckily we’ve got an easy solution.

Using the cheat sheet below, you’ll be able to open every animal symbol puzzle door in Hogwarts Legacy in an instant.

How to unlock animal symbol doors in Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games This cheat sheet makes solving the animal puzzle doors simple and easy.

Interacting with the doors will result in a puzzle appearing on the blackboard, requiring you to work out the values of the animals to reach the correct number. This can be done by spinning the question mark buttons which can be found in the nearby area.

A lot of players assume that the animals around the door will correlate to 1 through 10, but this isn’t the case and you wouldn’t know this until you locate a specific piece of paper that reveals the answers. As showcased above, the cheat sheet can be found in the class directly above the Divination Classroom Floo Flame, in a chest next to the blackboard.

However, as seen above, we’ve included the sheet here to make it easy for you to solve the puzzle doors and you can check out the list of values below:

Demiguise – 0

– 0 Unicorn – 1

– 1 Dragon – 2

– 2 Hydra – 3

– 3 Owl – 4

– 4 Quintaped – 5

– 5 Salamander – 6

– 6 Octopus – 7

– 7 Spider – 8

– 8 Snake – 9

Now, simply spin the question marks until you’ve landed on the correct animals and the puzzle door will open, offering you a nice set of rewards.

For example, the values for the puzzle below would be Unicorn and Octopus. This cheat sheet will work for every animal symbol puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy, so don’t hesitate to track them all down.

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games The puzzle becomes easy once you know the value of each animal.

Hopefully, this guide has prevented you from getting frustrated with the animal puzzle doors and unlocked all the collectibles inside.

