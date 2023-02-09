How to check your Hogwarts Legacy playtime in-game

Hogwarts Legacy will likely take players quite some time to fully complete. As such, here’s how to accurately check how many hours you’ve played.

Hogwarts Legacy’s massive open world is full of puzzles to solve, side quests to complete, and locations to visit.

As such, it should come as no surprise that the game will likely take players around 30 hours to finish the main story and around 70 hours to complete everything the game has to offer.

However, some may want to check just how many hours of playtime they’ve put into Hogwarts Legacy to see where they fall with the estimated times provided by developer Avalanche Software. Thankfully, there’s a straightforward way for players to check exactly that.

How to check in-game playtime in Hogwarts Legacy

Checking your playtime in Hogwarts Legacy is very easy. To do so, simply pause the game and navigate to the ‘Settings’ tab. From the ‘Save/Load and Exit’ tab, click on ‘Save Game.’

In the bottom left corner of the save slot players can see exactly how many hours they’ve put into Hogwarts Legacy. Unfortunately, this playtime counter doesn’t display in minutes, so players will only be able to see hour many hours they’ve logged.

Avalanche Software The ‘Save Game’ tab will display the date, current mission, location, and hour count of the file.

While some may be disappointed to hear that they won’t be able to see an extremely accurate playtime counter, there is a bit of a silver lining. The counter does pause whenever the actual game is paused, meaning leaving the game idle on the pause menu won’t disrupt the hour count.

This means that if players are busy or something interrupts their play session, they can safely leave the game paused and still have an accurate playtime.

And that’s everything witches and wizards at Hogwarts need to know about checking their playtime in Hogwarts Legacy! Players looking for more tips and tricks can check out our other Hogwarts Legacy guides below:

