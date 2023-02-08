Hogwarts Legacy: How to solve the Viaduct Courtyard bridge puzzle

Hogwarts Legacy’s rendition of Hogwarts castle includes tons of secrets to uncover, like the bridge torch puzzle near the Viaduct Courtyard. Here’s how players can solve this tricky challenge and claim their rewards.

Harry Potter fans know that Hogwarts castle is famous for its secrets, and Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software has included plenty of tricky puzzles of their own design throughout this rendition of the iconic castle.

From secret passageways to treasure hidden behind Arithmancy door puzzles, there are plenty of secrets students can stumble across while wandering around Hogwarts.

One of those secrets includes a puzzle involving torches on a bridge near the Viaduct Courtyard. Here’s how players can solve this puzzle and what they can expect to get for completing it.

Hogwarts Legacy how to solve the bridge torch puzzle

First, players must travel to the Viaduct Courtyard, which is located in the Great Hall section of Hogwarts’ expansive map. For quick and easy fast travel, players should light the Floo Flame down the stairs on the right of the actual courtyard.

Further down from the Floo Flame, you should stumble across a bridge with four torches that can be lit. However, these torches must be tuned to the correct roman numeral that corresponds with the symbol engraved on it.

Avalanche Software The key to the bridge puzzle is engraved on a metal grate at the northern end of the bridge.

Luckily, students can find a metal grate with the key engraved on it at the north end of the bridge. From here, players just need to remember which symbol corresponds with each number.

The matching numbers and symbols are as follows:

Triangle with lines – 1

Crescent moon – 2

Triangle with circle – 3

Diamond with X – 4

Once the code is memorized, head to each torch, light it on fire with either Incendio or Confringo, and then interact with the torch to change the number located at the base. Once each torch is matched up correctly, the iron grate that served as the puzzle’s code will open.

Rewards for completing the bridge torch puzzle

Upon descending the ladder from the open grate, players will find two chests. The first, smaller chest will house a random item that will be added to your collection. The second, larger chest will give a random piece of Legendary gear.

As gear is random in Hogwarts Legacy, the piece of gear acquired from these chests will be different for each player. However, the far chest always contains a piece of Legendary gear so there’s no worry about receiving something of lower value.

And that’s everything witches and wizards at Hogwarts need to know about solving the bridge puzzle in the Viaduct Courtyard in Hogwarts Legacy! Players looking for more tips and tricks can check out our other Hogwarts Legacy guides below:

