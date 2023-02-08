Hogwarts Legacy: Ghost of Our Love quest guide

Hogwarts Legacy’s Ghost of Our Love quest can be a little confusing at first, but once you’ve solved the map and found the candles, it becomes extremely simple. That’s why we’ve put together this useful guide that will walk you through the side quest.

Hogwarts Legacy is packed with activities, missions, and collectibles to complete, giving new fifth-year students plenty to uncover while exploring the wizarding world.

Whether it’s Disillusionment Chests, puzzles doors, or mysterious empty frames, it’s easy to get distracted from the main plot of the game.

Of course, there are plenty of side quests to progress through as well, but some are leaving players slightly confused. One of which is the Ghost of Our Love quest that requires you to decipher a map found in Hogsmeade Graveyard.

Although it looks tough to solve at a glance, the Ghost of Our Love quest becomes simple once you know a specific location. Our guide will walk you through the whole mission.

Contents

Where to start Ghost of Our Love quest in Hogwarts Legacy?

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games Ghost of Our Hope can be started in the Hogsmeade graveyard.

To start Hogwarts Legacy’s Ghost of Our Love quest you’ll need to head to the Hogsmeade graveyard which is located just north of the settlement. You can check out the exact location on the map above.

You’ll need to visit this location at night and you’ll find a map on a grave called the ‘Map with Floating Candles’.

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games Map with Floating Candles in Hogwarts Legacy.

This is where it can get a little confusing as the map doesn’t give you any direct instructions. Instead, it just shows a location you need to visit and indicates that the Lumos spell needs to be cast.

Luckily, once you solve the map, the Ghost of Our Love quest becomes incredibly simple.

How to complete Ghost of Our Love quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games Using Lumos in the correct location will trigger a set of floating candles to spawn.

You’ll need to travel to the Forbidden Forest floor flame at night and head slightly south to the main pathway.

The exact location is shown in the image above. Once you’ve reached this spot at night, cast Lumos and a set of floating candles will appear.

Simply follow these candles into the Forbidden Forest and it’ll lead you to a set of chairs and a chest. Opening this lockbox will complete the Ghost of Our Love quest in Hogwarts Legacy!

Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of Our Love quest rewards

In terms of the rewards for the Ghost of Our Love quest in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll receive 180 XP, the Treasure-Seeker’s Scarf, and 400 Galleons.

For more content surrounding the action-adventure RPG, be sure to check out the following pages:

