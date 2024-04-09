Does No Rest for the Wicked have co-op and multiplayer?

No Rest for the Wicked is an upcoming action RPG from Moon Studios but does it feature co-op and multiplayer?

Moon Studios is gearing up for the early access release of No Rest for the Wicked, an intense ARPG that features challenging combat reminiscent of Soulikes games, and a top-down perspective that fans of the Diablo franchise know and love.

Much like Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the most celebrated RPGs to feature co-op in recent years, No Rest for the Wicked is set to include a rich fantasy world and story to immersive yourself in – but will you be able to experience the Moon Studios release alongside friends?

Moon Studios No Rest for the Wicked is a brand new ARPG.

Will No Rest for the Wicked have co-op and multiplayer?

Yes, No Rest for the Wicked will have co-op and multiplayer. However, the feature won’t be available right away.

According to Moon Studios co-founder, Gennadiy Korol who shared an update on the multiplayer to X (formerly Twitter) on March 12, 2024, while No Rest for the Wicked has been built from the ground up with multiplayer in mind, “the early access launch on April 18, 2024, will “focus on the single player experience.”

The single-player experience has been prioritized at launch to make sure that offline play doesn’t feel like a second thought, and so fans can still play on the go without having to worry about having a high-quality internet connection.

When multiplayer does get added to the game, you’ll be able to play with up to 3 friends in co-op. Korol also clarified that more details surrounding No Rest for the Wicked’s multiplayer will be shared during a later stage of the early access campaign, so as soon as more is revealed we’ll be sure to update this page.