Golden Axe: Setting, gameplay & everything we know so far

A new Golden Axe game was announced at the 2023 Game Awards. Here’s everything we know about this sequel/reboot to the popular hack-and-slash series.

Sega is bringing back many of its classics such as Streets of Rage, Shinobi, and a new Golden Axe game with an announcement trailer revealing the games at the Game Awards. Golden Axe was a beloved side-scrolling hack-and-slash game that spawned several sequels on the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis. Sega tried rebooting the series with Golden Axe: Beast Rider in 2008, but the game was panned by critics and fans.

Now, the industry giant is having a second attempt, seemingly rebooting the series again on modern hardware with the next game simply being titled, ‘Golden Axe’ once again. Golden Axe is also seen as the genesis (pun intended) of the hack-and-slash genre in many ways, so, here’s everything we know about this next fantasy adventure.

Contents

No release date has been revealed for Golden Axe as of yet.

The only details we have so far came from the Power Surge trailer Sega released.

What platforms will Golden Axe be on?

As we’re unsure of a release window, it’s hard to predict what systems Golden Axe will be released on at this stage.

Gameplay & setting

While the original Golden Axe games were presented in 2D, the small snippet of gameplay we saw from the Power Surge trailer shows a current-gen quality adventure in full 3D and one that looks leaps and bounds ahead of the infamous Golden Axe: Beast Rider.

Here, we can see what appears to be the three original protagonists, Gilius Thunderhead, Ax Battler, and Tyris Flare engaged in combat with some monsters, slinging spells and swinging axes into their foes. It also looks like co-op gameplay, with multiple protagonists seen on screen at the same time.

This would suggest that the game is either a sequel to the original series and Beast Rider, or a reboot, retelling the events from the first game. Once again, Golden Axe appears to be centered on hack-and-slash gameplay, just updated for a new generation.

That's all we know about Golden Axe for now.

