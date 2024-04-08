Upcoming action RPG No Rest for the Wicked can be enjoyed with friends in co-op mode, but is it possible to play the game offline?

The latest game from Moon Studios, No Rest for the Wicked is almost here and it looks to be a visceral ARPG experience that fans of the Diablo franchise will enjoy.

It is primarily built with multiplayer in mind, as you can join up to 3 friends online to tackle the main campaign – but will it be possible to play No Rest for the Wicked offline?

Moon Studios No Rest for the Wicked is a brand new ARPG.

Can you play No Rest for the Wicked offline?

Yes, you can play No Rest for the Wicked offline.

This was confirmed by the co-founder of Moon Studios, Gennadiy Korol, on X/Twitter on March 12, 2024, stating:

“To answer a common question we get:

@wickedgame will not require online connection to play in Single Player and will feature a rich Offline Mode. Even though Wicked was built from the ground up with multiplayer in mind, we did not want offline-play to feel like a second thought and we want people to be able to play on the go when connection quality is not always ideal.”

Korol also clarified that the early access launch on April 18, 2024, will “focus on the single player experience” and details about the multiplayer experience will be shared later in the early access campaign.

This is great news for anyone hoping to enjoy No Rest for the Wicked solo, as it means you’ll be able to jump into the new IP on your own as soon as early access starts. For those looking forward to co-op, No Rest for the Wicked is set to have a rich multiplayer experience to enjoy with friends later down the line.