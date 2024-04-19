No Rest for the Wicked: Weapons & gear system explained

No Rest for the Wicked has a complex weapons and gear system. So, here’s everything you need to know about the gear and combat system, rarities, weapon types, and how to craft, upgrade, or repair your items.

Exploration, adventure, and visuals are certainly key parts of No Rest for the Wicked, but its combat still right supreme as the most extensive aspect of the game. However, it can be a little complicated to understand and perfect.

So, with that in mind, you’ll need to understand the No Rest for the Wicked combat and gear system, from its rarities, weapon types, crafting, repairing, and so much more.

How does the No Rest for the Wicked gear system work?

Weapons will have different movesets to use during combat, essentially changing up the system for each item.

As for the armor, you’ll have access to light, medium, and heavy armor. Light will use minimal stamina but won’t have much protection, medium will grant you a dodge roll but will harder on the stamina use, and heavy will provide a slow dodge but will grant you more protection.

No Rest for the Wicked rarities explained

There are four rarities in No Rest for the Wicked, but they don’t exactly hone in on the traditional rarity design many other games inhabit, instead, they all come with their bonuses.

Below you can find all the rarities in No Rest for the Wicked as well as what they’ll get you:

Rarity What it means Common (White) While they are common, they’re also the most customizable weapons Rare (Blue) These items grant you various positive effects and positive enhancements Cursed (Purple) Cursed items have higher stats, but also grant both positive and negative effects Unique (Gold) These are powerful weapons with unique enchantments that are tough to find

It’s likely players will start off with Common and end their game with Unique, but it’s always worth experimenting with the likes of Cursed and Rare, after all, you may just find the perfect tool for your build.

Weapon types in No Rest for the Wicked

There are 22 weapons to choose from in No Rest for the Wicked, and each are either one-handed or two-handed. Naturally, one-handed weapons allow a shield but will do less damage, while two-handed weapons will leave your character open, but should deal more damage.

All weapons in No Rest for the Wicked are listed below:

One-handed weapons

Axe

Bow

Club

Curved Sword

Dagger

Hammer

Katana

Mace

Rapier

Shield

Spear

Straight Sword

Wand

Two-handed weapons

Curved Great Sword

Double Dagger

Great Axe

Great Club

Great Hammer

Great Sword

Halberd

Scythe

Stave

How to craft, upgrade, and repair weapons and gear

Thankfully, repairing, crafting, upgrading, and even selling weapons and gear is all done in the same place, with Fillmore in Sacrament.

To gain access to the features, follow these steps:

Find and speak to the blacksmith in Sacrament. Complete his quest to gain access to his services. Speak to him again and select the option you need.

Alternatively, you can use a Repair Powder consumable to repair, or a Weapon Shard / Armor Shard to upgrade your items, but those are loot drops and are never guaranteed.

No Rest for the Wicked combat system explained

No Rest for the Wicked’s combat system is a top-down design with controller or WASD controls, meaning you can move your character quickly and precisely all while dodging, rolling, and timing your strikes.

On top of this, your weapon weight, timing, and spacing will all play a vital role in combat, with each weapon coming with its own movesets to master.

