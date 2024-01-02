Crazy Taxi reboot: Everything we know so far

A new Crazy Taxi reboot was announced at the 2023 Game Awards. Here’s everything we know about the next game in the series.

Sega announced a Crazy Taxi reboot at the Game Awards alongside new Streets of Rage and Golden Axe, and even a Jet Set Radio reboot. However, Crazy Taxi is considered one of the definitive games of the Dreamcast era and spawned numerous sequels and re-releases, as well as being popular in the arcades.

The game is essentially a zany GTA, but rather than working as a career criminal, you’re a cab driver who sees road laws more as guidelines than rules. The next Crazy Taxi game is now confirmed to be in development by Sega, but so far, we’re unsure if it’s a sequel or a reboot of the original game.

Here’s everything we know about the next game in the Crazy Taxi series.

Contents

Sega The Crazy Taxi reboot looks like a faithful recreation of the original.

No release date has been revealed for Crazy Taxi as of yet.

The only details we have so far came from the Power Surge trailer Sega released.

What platforms will Crazy Taxi be on?

As we’re unsure of a release window, it’s hard to predict what systems Crazy Taxi will be released on at this stage.

Crazy Taxi Gameplay

The aim of most Crazy Taxi games is to get your fare to their destination as quickly as possible, which normally leads to lots of chaos on the roads while you attempt to beat the clock. Naturally, your antics lead to the authorities chasing you and there’s a range of fun vehicles to try, but the premise is pretty simple.

It will be fun to see if the next Crazy Taxi game is a reboot or a sequel to the series. So far, the next game looks like a faithful recreation of the first, but we imagine it’ll have its own features setting it apart from earlier adventures. Long-time fans will be excited to play a modern Crazy Taxi game, so we’ll keep you updated as and when Sega reveals more.

