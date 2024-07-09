Diablo 4 Season 5: Return to Hell – Release date, theme & everything we know so far

Here’s everything we know about Diablo 4 Season 5: Return to Hell, including release date, new endgame modes, and more.

Diablo 4 Season 5 looks set to be the last season before the Vessel of Hatred expansion changes the game forever. While Season 4 served as a soft reset of sorts for Diablo 4, and told a side story about the Iron Wolves faction, Season 5 is sending players straight to Hell.

Season 5: Return to Hell is what the season will be called, but so far, Blizzard hasn’t confirmed anything more. However, as more time goes on in Diablo 4, the Lord of Terror’s absence becomes more and more conspicuous. Here’s everything we know about Season 5 of Diablo 4 so far.

Blizzard Entertainment Season 5 will be the last until the DLC.

Yes, Diablo 4 Season 5 will begin on August 6 and end on October 8, 2024 – the same day the Vessel of Hatred DLC arrives and Season 6 begins.

What is the theme for Season 5 of Diablo 4?

The theme for Season 5 of Diablo 4 is Return to Hell. Blizzard hasn’t told us much about what this will entail, but it may be a nod to The Lord of Terror, or will at least provide a new side story that involves the player needing to go back into the fiery depths.

Chances are, Diablo himself won’t show up until the next DLC expansion in 2025, or possibly even in 2026, but it seems pretty clear that we’ll be exploring his domain again in Season 5. Of course, Diablo isn’t the only demon who hails from Hell, so Season 5 will likely introduce a new threat to battle.

Previous seasons in Diablo 4 have involved taking part in many, many, Helltide events. Return to Hell could flip this, seeing the player needing to stop them at their source.

Season 5 features

Season 5 of Diablo 4 is set to make various changes to the way the game is played, starting with an even more menacing version of The Butcher, a selection of new Uniques and Legendary Aspects, and finally, a new endgame mode known as Infernal Hordes.

This will invite players to participate in a wave-based mode buttressed by “survival-like choices” between each wave. Notably, it’ll all culminate in new boss encounters versus the Fell Council – likely the season’s newest villains.

As Season 5 is to be the last before the DLC, it will be the final Diablo season before the Vessel of Hatred DLC overhauls the game, adding more story content, a new class, and introducing new features such as mercenaries for hire.