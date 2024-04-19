No Rest for the Wicked plunges a holy warrior into the depths of Isola Sacra to take down a mysterious plague – but can you look great doing so? Here’s all you need to know about character creation in No Rest for the Wicked.

Plenty of RPGs have character creation, allowing players the chance to bring themselves, or a favorite design into the game they’re enveloping themselves in. However, not all games have such a feature, and some are much more extensive than others.

So, with that in mind, does No Rest for the Wicked have any character creation, and if so, how extensive is it?

Does No Rest for the Wicked have character creation?

No Rest for the Wicked does have character creation options, but they’re not as extensive as the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3, Diablo 4, or Dragons Dogma 2. So you’ll struggle to create any homages to other games, films, or passions.

Players will be able to change their body type, certain elements of their faces, as well as their hair and eye color.

No Rest for the Wicked character creation options

Moon Studios

Players will start by selecting a body type and will then be able to choose between six presets for their looks, this will also include being able to select their skin color, which cannot be changed in the more detailed editing phase.

If you want to stick with those for a quicker character creation then that’s always an option, but you can adjust those presets by altering your face, hair, eyes, nose, mouth, and jawbone.

Does No Rest for the Wicked have a class system?

Not exactly. No Rest for the Wicked doesn’t let you choose a specific class, but it does give you various weapons, armor, and items to help you create the character and fighting style you prefer.

You’ll also be given a variety of attributes to add to your build: Health, Stamina, Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, Faith, Focus, and Equip Load.

As such, you’ll be able to create the class you best prefer and can always alter it slightly during your playthrough.

