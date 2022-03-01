All Game of Thrones and Berserk Easter eggs in Elden Ring

From Software have filled Elden Ring’s massive world with secrets for players to discover, and Hidetaka Miyazaki made sure to include loads of Easter eggs from Berserk and Game of Thrones.

Since Demon Souls was released in 2009, game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has drawn inspiration from the Berserk manga. From the use of giant swords to the appearance of characters, the Souls series hasn’t tried to hide its affinity for Kentaro Miura’s work.

With George RR Martin joining the From Software team to work on Elden Ring, players also expected references to Game of Thrones. They also expected a lot more Berserk-inspired content after the passing of Miura in 2021.

Elden Ring’s Land Between doesn’t disappoint, as it is full of references to both works. From usable weapons to in-game landmarks, you don’t have to look too hard to find some of these Easter eggs.

Game of Thrones Weapon – Grafted Blade Greatsword

There is only one Game of Thrones reference in Elden Ring, and it just so happens to be one of the strongest weapons you can find. The Grafted Blade Greatsword is a weapon that looks very similar to the Iron Throne. This weapon is a sword made up of many swords grafted together.

You can find the Grafted Blade fairly early on, but it takes 40 strength to wield. Below is a map that shows exactly where the sword can be found. You get it by traveling through Castle Morne and defeating the Leonine Misbegotten.

Guts’ weapon from Berserk – Greatsword

Another Easter egg weapon that can be found pretty early on is the Greatsword. While this massive piece of metal has been in the Souls games for a while, it was redesigned for Elden Ring. It closely resembles that of the Dragon Slayer sword Guts uses in Berserk, and its description is a reference to the manga.

This sword can be looted from a chest in Caelid. However, it does take 31 points of strength to wield. The map below shows the exact location of the wagon carrying the chest. It is surrounded by hostile enemies, so you’ll have to be careful.

Berserk character references – Prisoner, Blaidd, and Malenia

Some characters in Elden Ring have a striking resemblance to characters in Berserk, and players started to notice this as early as the game’s first trailers. The characters in question are the Prisoner class, Blaidd the wolfman, and Malenia, Blade of Miquella.

According to fans of the manga, Prisoner looks like weak Griffith. Blaidd looks and poses similar to Guts in his berserker armor. And Malenia’s armor is near identical to Farnese’s. The characters and their references can be seen below.

Gut’s Berserk Armor – Malekith Armor and Black Wolf Mask

The final Easter egg is one that might not be intentional, but fans are loving it. There is an armor set in the very late game that looks very similar to the berserk armor that Guts wears. And if you want to look like the wolf version of Guts, you can pair the armor with the wolf mask.

The Malekith armor is earned after defeating the Malekith boss. This is a late-game story boss that you can’t miss. Players can obtain the Black Wolf Mask after defeating the optional boss Loretta in the Royal Moongazing Grounds. The mask is located on a corpse in the Three Sisters courtyard near a destroyed tower.

So far, that’s all of the Berserk and Game of Thrones Easter eggs discovered in Elden Ring. For more, check out how players are using Darth Maul’s lightsaber in The Land Between.