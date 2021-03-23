Rayquaza returns to Pokemon Go in Weather Week: Raid date & start time, bonus move - Dexerto

Pokemon Go is kicking off Weather Week by bringing back Gen III Legendary Rayquaza to 5-star Raids. Here’s everything you need to know about the Hoenn ‘mon’s epic return, including its Shiny form and a special bonus move.

Niantic launched Season of Legends in Pokemon Go to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary. For March 2021’s final event, Weather Week, the mobile title honors Gen III’s most popular Legendary, Rayquaza.

Players participating in the limited time Raids will not only be able to get their hands on a Shiny version of the Dragon-type, but will also get a special bonus move. Here’s what you need to know.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Weather Week Rayquaza Raid date & start time

Pokemon Go’s Seasons of Legends is heating up as the mobile game is bringing back Hoenn Legendary, Rayquaza. The beloved Dragon will return on March 27 at 10:00 AM and be available in raids until March 28 at 8:00 PM local time.

The Gen III creature’s appearance is a part of the Weather Week celebration which kicks off three days earlier on March 24. Seeing as the ‘mon is a part of the Weather Trio, it’s a pretty fitting finale for the four-day long festivities.

Read More: Pokemon Go devs team up with Nintendo for new Pikmin game



Trainers will not want to miss out on this opportunity as they will have a chance to score a Shiny version of Rayquaza. Those participating will also be able to score a bonus move.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Weather Week Rayquaza bonus move

Those who manage to beat the Ruby & Sapphire era Legendary will also receive a secondary reward should they be able to catch it. Players who capture Rayquaza during the limited-time period will get the ‘mon equipped with the insanely powerful Flying-type move, Hurricane.

Returning players who already have Rayquaza will still want to participate as they can get a Shiny version of the Legendary with it also knowing Hurricane. It’s also a great opportunity for newcomers who don’t yet have the wildly popular Gen III Pokemon.

Read More: Best Eelektross moveset in Pokemon Go



Therian Forme Tornadus will also be available in 5-star Raids alongside the Dragon, making the two-day finale of Weather Week incredibly exciting. For everything you need to know about the celebration, check out our guide here.