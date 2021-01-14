Logo
Pokemon GO Hoenn event: date & time, Shiny Rayquaza, Kyogre & Groudon raids

Published: 14/Jan/2021 4:17

by Brad Norton
Pokemon Go gameplay
Niantic

As Pokemon GO continues to celebrate its fifth anniversary, the festivities leading to Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto have shifted focus to a new region as Hoenn is now in the spotlight.

Pokemon GO is in full celebration mode to kickoff 2021. Nearing its five year anniversary, the mobile app is going through an assortment of popular Pokemon regions on a journey to the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event in February.

As we get closer to this spectacle, players are being treated to new regional spotlights each and every week. Last week Sinnoh was the region in focus, though we now have the full rundown on what’s coming up next.

Hoenn is home to a wide array of Pokemon, many of which will be on offer in all-new ways for the duration of the event. Here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon GO Hoenn celebration event features

Pokemon Go artwork
Niantic
Hoenn is the region in focus for the next Pokemon GO celebration.

No different from previous weeks, the focus on the Hoenn region comes with all sorts of limited-time features to be excited for. Pokemon such as Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, and plenty more will all be easier to spot during this week. 

Not only that, but the elusive Shiny Aron will also be appearing more frequently than usual. With this increased chance of catching a rare Pokemon, there’s no better time to try and round out your collection.

The full list of features for the Hoenn celebration can be seen below:

  • Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Taillow, Loudred, Nosepass, Aron, Meditite, Roselia, Carvanha, Numel, Baltoy, and more will be appearing more frequently in the wild. 
  • Lucky trainers might encounter a Shiny Aron!
  • The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs: Skitty, Aron, Corphish, Lileep, Anorith, Bagon, and Beldum.
  • Event-exclusive Field Research tasks reward Stardust and lead to encounters with Pokémon such as Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Aron, Plusle, Minun, and Wailmer.

Pokemon GO Hoenn event raid details

Raids will also be shifting to celebrating the Hoenn region for the duration of the event.

Certain Pokemon will be appearing in raids so you can hone in and grind for what you’re after. The full list can be found below:

  • One-star raids: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Aron, and Bagon 
  • Three-star raids: Breloom, Mawile, Grumpig, Spinda, and Absol
  • Five-star raids: Kyogre and Groudon 

Pokemon GO Hoenn event collection challenge

Pokemon GO gameplay
Niantic
Kyogre and Groudon will appear in five-star raids during this Pokemon GO event.

With an emphasis on Hoenn-specific Pokemon for this event, it comes as no surprise that there is another Collection Challenge to get through. You’ll have to collect all of the following this time around: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Nincada, Nosepass, Aron, Plusle, Minun, and Bagon to receive three Silver Pinap Berries, XP, and an Incense.

Your progress can be tracked in the Today View section of the app.

Pokemon GO Hoenn event start date and time

The Hoenn event is right around the corner. Pokemon GO players can open the app from Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 10 AM in your local time. This celebration runs through until Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 8:00 PM local time.

You’ve got roughly one week to get grinding and collect as much as you can. From grabbing a Shiny Aron to ticking off fresh challenges, there will be plenty to keep you busy.

Niantic also teased Johto as the following region. The next leg of the celebration will be kicking off on Tuesday, January 26. 

Rust

Twitch streamer mistakes NPCs for Rust players more than once, and it’s hilarious

Published: 14/Jan/2021 2:25 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 2:51

by Alan Bernal
rust gingerbeardie twitch
Facepunch Studios / Gingerbeardie Twitch

Rust can have a steep learning curve for first-time players as Twitch streamer ‘GingerBeardie’ found out trying to befriend, then later getting shot at, by NPCs he mistook for actual players.

Facepunch Studios’ Rust is a multiplayer survival game. Depending on the server you’re on the rules can change, but in general, linking up with allies and creating fortresses to safely create and store equipment and weapons is at the core of the game.

But getting to that point means starting from the bottom and working your way to the top, and that takes exploration and branching out to new parts of the map to reap and kind of reward.

In that respect, GingerBeardie was doing exactly what he was supposed to be doing, but might have jumped the gun when trying to meet the locals.

But Twitch audiences were beside themselves when Beardie came across an NPC and tried to befriend the character, only to be met with nothing by silence.

“Hey man… Hello?” Beardie attempted, before his Twitch chat played spoiler to his attempt at socializing with the machine. “What is that? That’s an NPC? Are you trolling me?”

At the realization, he buried his face into his hands and had to have a laugh with himself at the blunder. It was a simple mistake to make, and something that most players would do once themselves.

But that wasn’t the end of his gaffe. There was a moment when Beardie was walking through the beaches and came across a Scientist who obviously didn’t have apprehensions of firing at the streamer at first contact.

“What’s up my dude,” Beardie said to the character with a blue Hazmat suit before it immediately pulled out its pistol. “No no, chil chill chill! The f**k! Just chill, man!”

But his attempts to reason with the nonplayer character was futile, as the defenseless Beardie raged while getting shot at since he thought the ‘player’ was betraying the role-playing aspect of the server.

It wasn’t until later that his chat once again reminded him that that was indeed an NPC. Hopefully, these blunders won’t stick with Beardie as he gets used to Rust, but his Twitch viewers sure won’t mind since it provides loads of amusement.