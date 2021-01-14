Pokemon GO Hoenn event: date & time, Shiny Rayquaza, Kyogre & Groudon raids

As Pokemon GO continues to celebrate its fifth anniversary, the festivities leading to Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto have shifted focus to a new region as Hoenn is now in the spotlight.

Pokemon GO is in full celebration mode to kickoff 2021. Nearing its five year anniversary, the mobile app is going through an assortment of popular Pokemon regions on a journey to the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event in February.

As we get closer to this spectacle, players are being treated to new regional spotlights each and every week. Last week Sinnoh was the region in focus, though we now have the full rundown on what’s coming up next.

Hoenn is home to a wide array of Pokemon, many of which will be on offer in all-new ways for the duration of the event. Here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon GO Hoenn celebration event features

No different from previous weeks, the focus on the Hoenn region comes with all sorts of limited-time features to be excited for. Pokemon such as Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, and plenty more will all be easier to spot during this week.

Not only that, but the elusive Shiny Aron will also be appearing more frequently than usual. With this increased chance of catching a rare Pokemon, there’s no better time to try and round out your collection.

The full list of features for the Hoenn celebration can be seen below:

Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Taillow, Loudred, Nosepass, Aron, Meditite, Roselia, Carvanha, Numel, Baltoy, and more will be appearing more frequently in the wild.

Lucky trainers might encounter a Shiny Aron!

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs: Skitty, Aron, Corphish, Lileep, Anorith, Bagon, and Beldum.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks reward Stardust and lead to encounters with Pokémon such as Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Aron, Plusle, Minun, and Wailmer.

Pokemon GO Hoenn event raid details

Raids will also be shifting to celebrating the Hoenn region for the duration of the event.

Certain Pokemon will be appearing in raids so you can hone in and grind for what you’re after. The full list can be found below:

One-star raids: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Aron, and Bagon

Three-star raids: Breloom, Mawile, Grumpig, Spinda, and Absol

Five-star raids: Kyogre and Groudon

Pokemon GO Hoenn event collection challenge

With an emphasis on Hoenn-specific Pokemon for this event, it comes as no surprise that there is another Collection Challenge to get through. You’ll have to collect all of the following this time around: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Nincada, Nosepass, Aron, Plusle, Minun, and Bagon to receive three Silver Pinap Berries, XP, and an Incense.

Your progress can be tracked in the Today View section of the app.

Pokemon GO Hoenn event start date and time

The Hoenn event is right around the corner. Pokemon GO players can open the app from Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 10 AM in your local time. This celebration runs through until Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 8:00 PM local time.

You’ve got roughly one week to get grinding and collect as much as you can. From grabbing a Shiny Aron to ticking off fresh challenges, there will be plenty to keep you busy.

Niantic also teased Johto as the following region. The next leg of the celebration will be kicking off on Tuesday, January 26.