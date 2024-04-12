Sethos in Genshin Impact: Leaks and everything we know

Sethos is an upcoming 4-star unit in Genshin Impact. Here is what we know about this character so far in the game.

HoYoverse, on April 12, 2024, conducted the official Genshin Impact version 4.6 livestream. During that, players got a first official look into Sethos, an upcoming unit for release in the future. This unit was leaked a while back, but he will feature as an NPC in Cyno’s second story quest.

That being said, the rest of the information surrounding Sethos are mostly leaks. In case, you are interested in this unit and want to pull for him in the future, we have got you covered.

Here is all you need to know about Sethos in Genshin Impact.

Contents

There is no official release date for Sethos in Genshin Impact. However, leakers have claimed that he will become playable in the second half of Genshin Impact version 4.7. Therefore, fans need to wait for a while to pull for him.

Sethos Vision in Genshin Impact

Sethos will have Electro Vision in Genshin Impact similar to the likes of Cyno, Raiden Shogun, and Yae Miko. While this has not been confirmed yet, his Electro vision is visible in the small clipping that was showcased during version 4.6 livestream.

Sethos is also rumored to be a 4-star character in Genshin Impact. This has not been confirmed yet, but it should be in the coming days.

Sethos VA in Genshin Impact

The VA for Sethos in Genshin Impact are as follows:

EN VA : Zeno Robinson

: Zeno Robinson JP VA: CHIBA Shoya

