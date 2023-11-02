Is Furina worth pulling in Genshin Impact?

Furina, the Hydro Archon is set to receive a banner in Genshin Impact‘s 4.2 update. Here is a guide on whether she is worth pulling and if you should spend your hard-earned Primogems.

Genshin Impact’s 4.2 patch update is set for release on November 8, 2023. There is an immense amount of hype surrounding this patch since the story of Fontaine is going to take an intense turn.

However, one more reason why players are so excited is that it is the patch where Furina, the Hydro Archon will finally become playable in the game. However, several players are unaware of the full extent of Furina’s power and might be considering whether to pull for her or skip her.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As it happens, here is a discussion on whether Furina is worth it or not.

HoYoverse Furina is worth pulling in Genshin Impact

Should you pull for Furina in Genshin Impact?

Yes, Furina is worth pulling for in Genshin Impact and will provide immense value for your Primogems. In fact, if you are someone who is invested in the Spiral Abyss, there is no reason to skip an Archon since these characters are meta-defining in every sense.

Previous Archons such as Raiden Shogun, Nahida, and Zhongli are still dominating the game. Therefore, it is safe to assume Furina will be similar in terms of impact. However, it is not just the Archon tag that makes her valuable, as her kit is quite powerful.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Furina is an HP scaling character who can buff allies as well as heal them through her skill ability. Additionally, she increases the damage output and incoming healing for party members through her Ultimate. Therefore, she is an all-purpose unit that can single-handedly carry a party.

She will make units like Neuvilette, Yelan, Kokomi, and many other HP scaling characters even more powerful. Lastly, she herself can deal decent damage and can become even more potent at higher constellations.

Article continues after ad

This concludes all you need to know on whether Furina is worth pulling in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact