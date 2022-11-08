Genshin Impact widget: How to track Original Resin & Daily Check-in rewards on iOS or Android

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

The Genshin Impact widget enables you to check your Original Resin and Daily Check-in, so here’s how you can enable this handy feature on iOS and Android.

HoYoverse has updated the Genshin Impact Battle Chronicle in the latest 2.21 update, which has now added the mobile widget feature. This handy tool enables Travelers on iOS and Android to keep track of their Orignal Resin and quickly access Genshin Impact tools without having to log into the game.

This can instantly save you a lot of hassle and keep you from launching the Genshin Impact app as often. So, if you wish to use the Genshin Impact widget to save yourself time, then our handy iOS and Android guide has you covered with all the information you need to get started.

Contents

Genshin Impact widget explained

The Genshin Impact widget enables Travelers to check their Oringal Resin – the game’s main energy resource. Original Resin is used to claim rewards from Domains, bosses, and challenges.

As result, keeping track of Oringal Resin is incredibly important, especially if you wish to maximize your Artifact farming. Previously, the only way to check Original Resin was by launching the game, but now the Genshin Impact widget enables Travelers to check in an instant.

How to add Genshin Impact widget on iOS

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact widget is incredibly useful.

In order to use the Genshin Impact widget on iOS devices, simply follow the simple steps outlined below:

Update Genshin Impact mobile app to 2.21.

Go to the homescreen.

Press and hold the blank area of the screen and tap the “+” icon in the top-left corner. and tap the “+” icon in the top-left corner.

Search for “HoYoLAB” and add the Genshin Impact Battle Chronicle mobile widget.

How to add Genshin Impact widget on Android

The process of adding the Genshin Impact widget on Android is fairly similar to that of iOS, so follow the instructions outlined below:

Update Genshin Impact mobile app to 2.21 .

Go to the homescreen.

Press and hold the blank area of the screen and tap the “Widget” at the bottom.

Search for “HoYoLAB” and add the Genshin Impact Battle Chronicle mobile widget.

If done correctly, you’ll be able to check your Original Resin in real-time and see other in-game stats without having to launch Genshin Impact.

