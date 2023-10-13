Genshin Impact Waterborne Poetry Event: How to play, rewards, end date, more

Genshin Impact’s latest event is here, bringing players new minigames and some exciting rewards. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Waterborne Poetry Event.

Along with the many lovable characters and thrilling gameplay, Genshin Impact retains its position as one of the most popular gacha games out there by incorporating countless updates and events. They keep the game feeling new and let players enjoy a variety of new content from minigames, characters, and more.

Article continues after ad

The latest event is the highly anticipated Waterborne Poetry Event, which adds new puzzles, combat, and fairground minigames to complete. So, before you step into the world of Teyvat, here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Waterborne Poetry Event.

Article continues after ad

Contents

HoYoverse

The Waterborne Poetry Event started on October 12, 2023, and will end on October 30, 2023, meaning players have just over two weeks to grab all the available rewards and enjoy the minigames.

The Waterborne Poetry Event is the flagship event for the Genshin Impact 4.1 update, being introduced along with the update itself, so you’ve got plenty to explore outside of this event.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock the Genshin Impact Waterborne Poetry Event

Before diving into the Genshin Impact Waterborne Poetry Event, you will need to meet a few requirements:

Reach Adventure Rank 20 .

. Complete the Song Of The Dragon And Freedom quest.

Thankfully, most players will already be Rank 20, but if you’re new to the game, here’s a guide on how you can get to this level before the end of the event.

Article continues after ad

All minigames in the Waterborne Poetry Event

HoYoverse

There’s so much to do in the Genshin Impact Waterborne Poetry Event. Here’s all its minigames and what they entail:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Hundred-Pace Hurling Rites

The Hundred-Pace Hurling Rites is a shooting game, where you need to throw darts at moving pots. Each pot will give you points. Simply get as many points as you can and you’ll get a reward. The more points you earn, the better the rewards, so make sure you keep an eye out for the Ring of Rites and aim well.

Article continues after ad

Inspiration Eruption

Inspiration Eruption is a combat minigame, where players will need to use Inspiring Crystals in order to take down the Mythis Nexus that will spawn. It’s a tricky battle, but one most players will quickly get the hang of. We recommend trying characters that deal AoE damage, like Venti or Kazuha.

Article continues after ad

Mending Painting Prospects

The last minigame, Mending Painting Prospects is all about completing paintings by aligning the partly completed art to their inspirations around Teyvat. It’s certainly a puzzle-based minigame, but is one that explorers will adore.

Article continues after ad

Waterborne Poetry Event rewards

A great event is nothing without some fantastic rewards. So, here are all the rewards you can expect to grab during the Waterborne Poetry Event:

Primogems

Hero’s Wit

Weapon Ascension Materials

Mora

Poetry Gala Favors

Ballad of the Boundless Blue

Dandelion Bookmark

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Waterborne Poetry Event. While getting ready to try out some of the minigames, take a look at some of our other handy Genshin Impact guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish