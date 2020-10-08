 How to increase Adventure Rank fast in Genshin Impact - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

How to increase Adventure Rank fast in Genshin Impact

Published: 8/Oct/2020 15:59

by Georgina Smith
Genshin Impact character by the logo
miHoYo

Share

Genshin Impact

RPG gacha game Genshin Impact has surged in popularity after its release on September 28, but new players will be finding that particular features and story branches are locked until you reach a certain Adventure Rank. Here’s how to farm those points as fast as possible.

Genshin Impact’s stunning visuals, engaging gameplay, and fascinating story have all been instrumental to the huge success of the game since its recent launch.

Advertisement

The free-to-play gacha game has already been downloaded over 17 million times, and with its comparability to industry smash hits such as Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it’s no wonder the game has received such positive feedback.

Genshin Impact
miHoYo
The game has been a smash hit globally, with plans for release on the Nintendo Switch.

However, as new players dash their way through the addictive story, they may find that they reach a wall when they find out that the progression of the main story, and certain features like daily commissions, are locked until your Adventure Rank increases to a certain level.

Advertisement

How to farm Adventure Rank EXP in Genshin Impact

There are multiple ways to farm Adventure Rank points, and if you’ve been playing along with the main story then it is likely that you will have accumulated a fair amount of points without knowing. But here are some bonus methods to give you that extra boost.

Adventurer’s Handbook

When you speak to Katheryne at the Adventurer’s Guild, she will give you an Adventurer’s Handbook, which is a handy guide to finding tasks you can do that will get you rewards, as well as that all important Adventure Rank EXP.

While the “commissions” tab can’t be unlocked until level 12, the “experience” tab is available, and will offer you tasks like opening a certain number of chests or activating waypoints in exchange for points and rewards. Blasting through these missions will ensure you a boost in your Adventure Rank.

Advertisement
Screenshot of the Adventurer Handbook from Genshin impact
miHoYo / fandom.com
The Adventurers Handbook is the perfect place to go to farm points

Worship at Statues of the Seven

The Statues of the Seven are found dotted around Teyvat and serve as waypoints, restoring your party’s health and increasing your maximum stamina in return for a certain number of Anemoculus.

Anemoculus appear as floating green objects, and are usually placed in slightly hard to reach places. Collect as many of them as you can and offer them to the statues, as this will give you some great bonuses, as well as Adventure Rank points.

Teleport Waypoints

Waypoints are tremendously useful for navigating Treyvat’s map at speed and ease, and each time you unlock one you will receive a dose of Adventure Rank points, so make sure to keep an eye out every time you find yourself in a new part of the map.

Advertisement
A teleport waypoint in the game Genshin Impact
miHoYo / YouTube: Gamers Weebs
Seeking out Teleport Waypoints will offer you a boost in points.

Treasure Chests

There’s nothing more exciting than finding a hidden chest, or cracking one open after you clear a Hilichurl camp, and it’s even more great when you remember the extra points you get for opening one. Check in every nook and cranny you can as there is a good chance you’ll find a few chests.

Using these tips you’ll be able to rise through the ranks of the Adventurer’s Guild and unlock even more features of the game, including the daily commissions at level 12 which will help you pinch even more points.

Advertisement
Cosplay

WWE’s Zelina Vega wows Overwatch fans as poolside D.Va

Published: 8/Oct/2020 18:17

by Georgina Smith
Wrestler Zelina Vega next to D.Va from Overwatch
Instagram: zelina_vegawwe / Blizzard Enternatinment

Share

D.Va Overwatch

WWE wrestler and occasional cosplayer Zelina Vega has released a stunning cosplay of Overwatch’s D.Va after going viral back in August with a different take on the fan-favorite character.

Zelina Vega, also known by her real name Thea Trinidad, is an American pro-wrestler signed to WWE, and is a hugely recognizable star on the wrestling scene. While an extremely talented wrestler, she has also shown her love for cosplay in various forms.

Advertisement

A clear lover of video games, in the past she has recreated looks from Apex Legend’s Loba, Green Lantern’s Jessica Cruise, and has cosplayed several characters from popular shooter game Overwatch, including Sombra.

She also went viral in August for a cosplay that was an almost exact match for D.Va’s original costume, a quirky video that saw her don the iconic bright bodysuit. That clip has now garnered over 90,000 views on Instagram.

Advertisement
WWE Press Pool / Respawn Entertainment
Zelina Vega regularly cosplays gaming characters like Apex Legends heroine Loba.

With the success of her previous cosplay, Vega wanted to give her fans something a little different, whilst also remaining inspired by the mech pilot and former pro-gamer D.Va’s iconic look that is loved by fans.

This time she opted for a more revealing look, with the original neon bodysuit swapped out for a bikini that looks strikingly similar; the main material matches the royal blue exactly, with the detail of the pink strings making her immediately recognisable of the fan-favorite Overwatch character.

Advertisement

Her bikini top even has D.Va’s pink bunny logo stamped onto one side, which just goes to show the level of detail put into an overall more minimalistic take on the character. She points her gun directly at the camera.

Her makeup is on point, complete with the classic pink triangle face paint and a gorgeous blush colored eye look, which along with the headphones and the gun pointed straight for the camera, make for a practically hypnotic real-life version of D.Va.

With Vega’s love for the gaming and cosplay communities abundantly clear, fans are no doubt excited to see which stunning take she’ll pull out of the bag next. The Instagram post has a whopping 80,000 likes at the time of writing.