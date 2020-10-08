How to increase Adventure Rank fast in Genshin Impact - Dexerto

RPG gacha game Genshin Impact has surged in popularity after its release on September 28, but new players will be finding that particular features and story branches are locked until you reach a certain Adventure Rank. Here’s how to farm those points as fast as possible.

Genshin Impact’s stunning visuals, engaging gameplay, and fascinating story have all been instrumental to the huge success of the game since its recent launch.

The free-to-play gacha game has already been downloaded over 17 million times, and with its comparability to industry smash hits such as Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it’s no wonder the game has received such positive feedback.

However, as new players dash their way through the addictive story, they may find that they reach a wall when they find out that the progression of the main story, and certain features like daily commissions, are locked until your Adventure Rank increases to a certain level.

How to farm Adventure Rank EXP in Genshin Impact

There are multiple ways to farm Adventure Rank points, and if you’ve been playing along with the main story then it is likely that you will have accumulated a fair amount of points without knowing. But here are some bonus methods to give you that extra boost.

Adventurer’s Handbook

When you speak to Katheryne at the Adventurer’s Guild, she will give you an Adventurer’s Handbook, which is a handy guide to finding tasks you can do that will get you rewards, as well as that all important Adventure Rank EXP.

While the “commissions” tab can’t be unlocked until level 12, the “experience” tab is available, and will offer you tasks like opening a certain number of chests or activating waypoints in exchange for points and rewards. Blasting through these missions will ensure you a boost in your Adventure Rank.

Worship at Statues of the Seven

The Statues of the Seven are found dotted around Teyvat and serve as waypoints, restoring your party’s health and increasing your maximum stamina in return for a certain number of Anemoculus.

Anemoculus appear as floating green objects, and are usually placed in slightly hard to reach places. Collect as many of them as you can and offer them to the statues, as this will give you some great bonuses, as well as Adventure Rank points.

Teleport Waypoints

Waypoints are tremendously useful for navigating Treyvat’s map at speed and ease, and each time you unlock one you will receive a dose of Adventure Rank points, so make sure to keep an eye out every time you find yourself in a new part of the map.

Treasure Chests

There’s nothing more exciting than finding a hidden chest, or cracking one open after you clear a Hilichurl camp, and it’s even more great when you remember the extra points you get for opening one. Check in every nook and cranny you can as there is a good chance you’ll find a few chests.

Using these tips you’ll be able to rise through the ranks of the Adventurer’s Guild and unlock even more features of the game, including the daily commissions at level 12 which will help you pinch even more points.