Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming event: Free Primogems, Hero’s Wit & more

Genshin Impact is set to receive a new in-game event, Of Drink A-Dreaming event and there are a lot of rewards for you to claim while experiencing the life of a bartender in the game.

With the second phase of Genshin Impact 2.5 releasing on March 8, 2022, a new in-game event featuring Luka is set to arrive soon after. Of Drink A-Dreaming will feature various rewards for you to claim by simply completing all the quests presented during the event.

As has been revealed by miHoYo, the event will be distributed into three parts. For those who are unaware of it, the event can be a little confusing to understand. However, we have you covered with this guide. Keep reading to find out everything that you need to know about the upcoming event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming event

As mentioned already, the event features three different stages. While miHoYo has revealed the rewards available for the first two stages, rewards for the Of Drink A-Dreaming: Afterworld is still unknown at this point. Let’s dive in and check out everything that there is to know.

Tavern Tales

The initial stage of the event, Tavern Tales will require you to mix drinks for familiar characters in Genshin Impact. This stage will last for the first three days and you will get the chance to mix drinks for three different characters. If you manage to complete the Tavern Tales task on all three days, you will receive rewards as well as unlock the Bartender Challenge.

Bartender Challenge

This challenge requires you to try various mixes and unlock new drink recipes. You won’t face any restrictions when attempting to create new mixes. The rewards you receive from this event will depend on the score you achieve by unlocking more drinks during the Bartender Challenge.

Once the initial event ends, players who have completed all three Tavern Tales will be able to head over to Luka and accept the Of Drink A-Dreaming: Afterworld quest.

Of Drink A-Dreaming: Afterworld

Although miHoYo hasn’t revealed any information regarding this follow-up quest after the event, it is highly expected that we will find out more about it after the initial event begins.

How to participate in the Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming event

Participating in the Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming event is fairly simple. All you will need to do is head over to Angel’s Share tavern and talk to Luka. However, there are a few eligibility requirements that you must fulfill before being able to enter the event. These requirements are:

Achieve Adventure Rank 28 or above.

or above. Complete the Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act I – “The Crane Returns on the Wind” .

. Complete Eula’s Story Quest “Aphros Delos Chapter: Act I – The Spindrift Shall Never Return to the Sea”.

You should note that the Adventure Rank required for Eula’s Story Quest will be adjusted to 28 during the period of the event. Additionally, you won’t even require a Story Key to unlock the quest.

All Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming event rewards

The developers have already confirmed that there will be plenty of rewards for players to claim from the Of Drink A-Dreaming event in Genshin Impact. These rewards include but are not limited to:

Primogems

Hero’s Wit

Talent Level-Up Materials

Weapon Ascension Materials

Apart from these, further rewards are also likely to be revealed soon for the Of Drink A-Dreaming: Afterworld quest which will be following the initial event.

Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming event duration

The Of Drink A-Dreaming event is set to begin on March 10, 2022, and will end on March 21, 2022.

However, the Of Drink A-Dreaming: Afterworld quest is set to go live on March 21 after the initial event ends and will run until March 24, 2022. This means Travelers only have a few days to take part and claim the free items.

Now that you know how to take part in the latest Genshin Impact event, you’ll be able to claim some free Primogems and other rewards. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page and other guides below:

