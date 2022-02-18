Genshin Impact 2.5 Streamer Recruitment Event: How to join & get free Primogems

The Genshin Impact Streamer Recruitment event has returned to Twitch, giving Travelers the opportunity to stream the game to claim free Primogems. Here’s how you can get involved.

Just like the previous Genshin Impact Streamer Recruitment event, HoYoverse is giving players free Primogems for streaming the 2.5 update on Twitch.

The “When the Sakura Bloom” update has added plenty of new content for players to get stuck into. From the new Yae Miko banner to the new Raiden Shogun boss fight, there’s never been a better time to stream your Genshin Impact adventure. To make matters even better, the developers are rewarding Twitch streamers with free Primogems for sharing their playthrough with their viewers.

If you wish to get involved in the Genshin Impact Streamer Recruitment event and obtain some in-game rewards, then here’s how you can sign up.

Contents

How to sign up for the Genshin Impact Streamer Recruitment Event

In order to register for the Genshin Impact Streamer Recruitment event and claim free Primogems, you’ll need to follow the steps outlined below:

Register your interest over on the official Genshin Impact website. Sign in with your Genshin Impact UID or miHoYo account . Select your server from the drop-down menu. Press the “Register” button.

Once you’ve filled out all the necessary information, you will then be set up for the event. Registration begins on February 17th, 2022.

Genshin Impact Streamer Recruitment Event duration

As mentioned above, the Genshin Impact Streamer Event will start on February 17th, 2022, and end on March 17th, 2022.

This means players will have plenty of time to stream Genshin Impact on Twitch and claim the free rewards.

Genshin Impact Streamer Recruitment event rewards

During the event, all players will need to stream at least 15 hours in the Genshin Impact category on Twitch to obtain free Primogems. All the rewards can be found below:

Streamers with 500 followers or less

500 Primogems (limited to 1,800 streamers).

For every 50 new followers who join during the event, streamers will receive an additional reward of 100 Primogems up to a maximum of 200 Primogems (limited to 180 streamers).

Streamers with 500-3,000 followers

500 Primogems (limited to 2,000 streamers).

For every 100 new followers who join during the event, streamers will receive an additional reward of 100 Primogems up to a maximum of 400 Primogems (limited to 200 streamers).

Streamers with more than 3,000 followers

500 Primogems (limited to 200 streamers).

For every 200 new followers who join during the event, streamers will receive an additional reward of 100 Primogems up to a maximum of 400 Primogems (limited to 20 streamers).

Genshin Impact Recruitment Event Content challenges

Streamers that manage to complete Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss within the shortest time during the event will also receive an additional 800 Primogems. In order to claim this reward, the entire challenge must be broadcast and recorded on Twitch Highlight as evidence.

The 800 Primogems are only reserved for 200 people, so you’ll need to ensure you have the best team comp for the job if you wish to secure a dominant time.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Streamer Recruitment Event in 2.5.

