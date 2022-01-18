 Genshin Impact event schedule: Lantern Rite, free Primogems, login rewards & more - Dexerto
Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact event schedule: All current and upcoming events

Published: 18/Jan/2022 13:22

by James Busby
Shenhe Genshin Impact Lantern Rite
miHoYo

Find out what the current and upcoming Genshin Impact events are, from Lantern Rite to Fleeting Colors in Flight, along with when they go live by checking out our handy schedule. 

Genshin Impact is constantly updating the game with new events that travelers of all Adventure Ranks can enjoy. From the ever-popular Windtrace event to the brutal battles of the Study in Potions mode, miHoYo provides plenty of limited-time activities. 

Aside from providing new and exciting ways to play, Genshin Impact events also reward players with Primogems and character materials. This makes them extremely popular amongst the community. 

However, keeping tabs on every Genshin Impact event can be tricky. In order to help you keep track of all the festivities, we’ve listed all the current and upcoming events you need to know about. 

Contents

Current Genshin Impact events

Shenhe, Ganyu, and Xiao in Fleeting Colors in Flight
miHoYo
The Genshin Impact Fleeting Colors in Flight event will start soon.

The current Genshin Impact events include the Keqing alternate outfit, Windtrace game mode, and the Version 2.4 art contest. All the currently available Genshin Impact events can be found below: 

Event Duration Type
Genshin Impact X Razer Collaboration November 17, 2021 – March 10, 2022 Merchandise
Test Run (Shenhe, Xiao, Yun Jin, Ningguang, Chongyun) January 5, 2022 – January 25, 2022 In-game test run
Opulent Splendor Discount January 5, 2022 – February 14, 2022 In-game discount
Oceansong January 5, 2022 – February 14, 2022 In-game Battle Pass
“Fleeting Colors in Flight” Version 2.4 Strategy Guides Contest January 5, 2022 – February 13, 2022 Web submission
Twitch Streamer Recruitment 2022-01-06 January 6, 2022 – January 26, 2022 Web submission
“Fleeting Colors in Flight” Version 2.4 Fan Art Contest January 7, 2022 – February 14, 2022 Web fanart contest
Windtrace 2022-01-13 January 13, 2022 – January 27, 2022 In-game event
Genshin Impact Fan Art Program 2022 January 15, 2022 – January 23, 2022 Web event
“Vago Mundo” Zhongli Fan Art Contest January 18, 2022 – February 7, 2022 Web submission
“Plenilune Gaze” Ganyu Fan Art Contest January 18, 2022 – February 7, 2022 Web submission

Upcoming Genshin Impact events

Prosperous Partnerships event screen
miHoYo
The Prosperous Partnerships event will enable travelers to get a free Yun Jin.

The upcoming Genshin Impact events include Fleeting Colors, which will enable players to unlock Ningguang’s alternate outfit and a 4-star character from Liyue. There will also be an opportunity to test run Ganyu and Zhongli before their subsequent banner reruns

All the future Genshin Impact events can be found below: 

Event Duration Type
May Fortune Find You 2022-01-25 January 25, 2022 – February 9, 2022 In-game login event
Fleeting Colors in Flight January 25, 2022 – February 12, 2022 In-game event
Test Run (Ganyu, Zhongli, Xingqiu, Beidou, Yanfei) January 25, 2022 – February 15, 2022 In-game character test run
Prosperous Partnerships January 31, 2022 – February 12, 2022 In-game event
Eight Locales Over Mountains and Seas February 4, 2022 – February 14, 2022 In-game event
Flowing Lights and Colors February 9, 2022 – February 16, 2022 In-game login

Permanent Genshin Impact events

Fate Foretold event screen
miHoYo
Fate Foretold is one of the many permanent events in Genshin Impact

Aside from the limited-time game modes, Genshin Impact also includes permanent events that travelers can access at all times. Most notably is the Spiral Abyss Event – People’s Choice, which enables players to unlock a free Xiangling. 

There’s also the HoYoLAB Community Daily Check-In. This rewards players with free Primogems and character materials. Every permanent Genshin Impact event is listed below: 

Event Duration Type
Spiral Abyss Event – People’s Choice Indefinite In-game reward
Wings of Companionship Indefinite In-game reward
Fate Foretold Indefinite In-game event
Baptism of Song Indefinite In-game reward
Stellar Reunion Indefinite In-game reward
HoYoLAB Community Daily Check-In Indefinite Login reward

So, there you have it, every all current and upcoming Genshin Impact event. We’ll be updating this section as soon as we receive more details, so make sure you bookmark this page. 

In the meantime, check out our other Genshin Impact news and guides for the best character builds and game updates:

