Genshin Impact event schedule: All current and upcoming events

Find out what the current and upcoming Genshin Impact events are, from Lantern Rite to Fleeting Colors in Flight, along with when they go live by checking out our handy schedule.

Genshin Impact is constantly updating the game with new events that travelers of all Adventure Ranks can enjoy. From the ever-popular Windtrace event to the brutal battles of the Study in Potions mode, miHoYo provides plenty of limited-time activities.

Aside from providing new and exciting ways to play, Genshin Impact events also reward players with Primogems and character materials. This makes them extremely popular amongst the community.

However, keeping tabs on every Genshin Impact event can be tricky. In order to help you keep track of all the festivities, we’ve listed all the current and upcoming events you need to know about.

Current Genshin Impact events

The current Genshin Impact events include the Keqing alternate outfit, Windtrace game mode, and the Version 2.4 art contest. All the currently available Genshin Impact events can be found below:

Upcoming Genshin Impact events

The upcoming Genshin Impact events include Fleeting Colors, which will enable players to unlock Ningguang’s alternate outfit and a 4-star character from Liyue. There will also be an opportunity to test run Ganyu and Zhongli before their subsequent banner reruns.

All the future Genshin Impact events can be found below:

Permanent Genshin Impact events

Aside from the limited-time game modes, Genshin Impact also includes permanent events that travelers can access at all times. Most notably is the Spiral Abyss Event – People’s Choice, which enables players to unlock a free Xiangling.

There’s also the HoYoLAB Community Daily Check-In. This rewards players with free Primogems and character materials. Every permanent Genshin Impact event is listed below:

So, there you have it, every all current and upcoming Genshin Impact event. We’ll be updating this section as soon as we receive more details, so make sure you bookmark this page.

